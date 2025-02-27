Summary Verizon is pushing for home internet growth by offering a $15 monthly discount to all postpaid mobile customers who bundle home internet, lowering starting prices to $35/month and allowing stacking with existing discounts.

Bundled premium home internet plans now include a $10 monthly perk credit for streaming services like Netflix and Max, translating to up to $215 in annual savings, alongside enhanced "Priority Care" customer support.

Verizon has also extended the $15 discount to its value brand mobile customers who also have Fios Home Internet.

Verizon continues its push into the home internet market. We already know that the carrier giant has a lot more fiber and 5G home internet on its four-year roadmap, with intentions to double its fixed wireless access (FWA) subscriber base to 8-9 million and expand its fiber network to 35-40 million homes.

Considering that the carrier giant already has over 146 million wireless customers across the country, its latest strategy to boost home internet subscribers seems to be heavily reliant on cross-promotion.

Verizon is currently offering a solid promotion to users subscribed to both myPlan mobility and myHome internet plans, enticing its already vast mobile customer base to add home internet services to be eligible for attractive discounts and bundled perks.

As part of the converged offer, eligible subscribers can get $15 off their home internet bill every month, essentially bringing the price of the carrier giant's cheapest myHome internet plan down to $35/month. To be an 'eligible subscriber,' one needs to have an active Verizon postpaid mobile phone plan and myHome internet under the same account. The $15 discount can also be stacked with existing savings programs, including ones for Military personnel, first responders, students, and teachers.

Elsewhere, those with a premium Verizon home internet plan (paired with a mobile plan) can also pick out a $10 perk credit that can be put towards Netflix and Max, the Disney Bundle (Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+), Apple Music Family, or YouTube Premium subscriptions. This translates to roughly $215 in savings annually.

The benefits extend to value brands too

Customers who have an active Verizon Fios Home Internet plan and a mobile service plan from one of the carrier's value brands (Verizon Prepaid, Total Wireless, Straight Talk Wireless, Tracfone, Simple Mobile, Walmart Family, and Visible) will also receive the same $15 monthly discount on their Fios bill (excluding Verizon Forward), starting in May.

Lastly, joining the two subscriptions together will also give customers access to what Verizon is calling "Priority Care," which includes premium customer care, personalized greetings, and expedited support via phone and/or chat.