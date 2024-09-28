Anyone who has stayed with any company where they pay a monthly service cost for a considerable time will likely want to see an occasional discount. It's a practice most companies follow to reward their customers for their ongoing loyalty. Verizon is one of many companies that offers loyalty discounts, but how the system works for mobile customers is a little complicated. Here's everything we know about it.

What are Verizon's loyalty discounts for mobile customers?

One of the best feelings is getting an offer from your provider giving you a discount on your mobile plan. Verizon offers discounts on its prepaid and postpaid plans. However, there isn't a straightforward answer to getting a discount if you're a postpaid mobile customer.

Customers using a prepaid mobile plan

Verizon is less secretive about the loyalty discounts it offers on its prepaid plans. Its website states a $5 monthly discount will apply to plans after customers have completed three months of service. An additional $5 monthly discount will apply after nine months. This only applies to plans priced at $45 a month or higher.

Remember to keep up with payments to access this loyalty discount. Verizon told Android Police that loyalty discounts for prepaid accounts are available "after making a specific number of on-time payments." The exact number of payments remains unclear.

The discount stops if you disconnect the line. You also can't use any discounts associated with Auto Pay (which is $10 a month) when accessing the loyalty discount.

Postpaid mobile customers

While customers can get loyalty discounts on the postpaid side, the rules aren't as clear. For one, Verizon doesn't post details about loyalty discounts on postpaid plans on its website, which it does for prepaid plans.

Android Police reached out to Verizon to ask how postpaid customers can get on the list, and it seems like the situation differs for each customer. The service provider messages its postpaid customers from time to time, offering them varying discounts.

"On the postpaid side, our specific targeted loyalty programs are part of our overall personalization that looks at each customer – and our relationship with them – individually to find the best equipment offers, pricing recommendations, and promo/discount suggestions," the company said in an emailed response.

Questions about why Verizon doesn't make information relating to postpaid loyalty discounts available on its website weren't answered.

Verizon also offers postpaid customers who sign up for auto-pay and paper-free billing a $10 monthly discount. Details about this discount are available on the company's website.

Other discounts mobile customers can access

Stepping out of the realm of loyalty discounts, Verizon has several other discount options to choose from. These range from bundled services to cost-saving options for first responders, teachers, and other essential personnel.

Mobile and home savings

Verizon offers a discount to customers who have mobile and home internet services. According to its website, customers who pair eligible home internet plans with 5G mobile plans can save upwards of $25 a month ($300 each year).

The offer is available to new and existing customers. New customers can go to the Verizon myPlan page to get started. Existing customers should see the discount on their bills after they set up their mobile plan and 5G Home Internet or LTE Home Internet.

If you want to access the discount by bundling an eligible mobile plan with Fios Home Internet, you'll enroll on Verizon's website.

How to enroll on the My Verizon mobile account website

Log in to your My Verizon mobile account. Go to the Savings & Promos section. Follow the steps to sync with your Fios Home Internet account. Select Verify account. If you aren't asked for verification, you must create a new username and password on the Verizon Fios website. Go over the terms and click on Join now. You're presented with a confirmation screen outlining the details.

According to Verizon's website, you might have to wait up to two billing periods to see the discount on your bill.

Those who need assistance or don't have access to a My Verizon mobile account can contact Verizon's customer service at 1-800-837-4966 for help.

Other types of discounts Verizon offers

Verizon also offers postpaid customers myPlan, allowing users to customize their mobile plans and access perks like discounted subscriptions to streaming platforms.

The provider has specific mobile and internet plan rates for various public sector employees, including military members and their families, first responders, nurses, teachers, and more.

"Verizon customers get the most discounts and savings when they combine mobile and home plans, when they enroll in Autopay, and with access to segment discounts (including those for military, teachers, segments, seniors, and more)," the company told Android Police.

Verizon introduced myPlan in May 2023 to "redefine wireless freedom." The company launched a home internet version of the plan in June 2024 called myHome, allowing home internet customers to access perks like their mobile counterparts.

Tips to get on Verizon's loyalty discount radar

Accessing the loyalty discount for customers using a prepaid mobile plan depends on making at least some payments on time. The same logic can likely be applied to customers on the postpaid side.

You can always contact customer service and ask for a discount. The mileage on this method can vary, but it never hurts to ask. Have your account number ready to make the process smoother.

The next chapter

If you feel like you've been a loyal customer who's done everything right, yet a discount isn't coming your way, the thought of leaving Verizon for another provider might cross your mind. If this is something you're going with, contact the company to state your intentions, as Verizon may offer you a discount to keep you. However, if you're ready to move on, you don't have to get a new number with a new provider, as you can transfer your phone number from Verizon.