Inflation has caused the prices of almost everything around you to become more expensive. Smartphones have gotten pricier, and even streaming services have been forced to hike their prices or introduce an ad-supported tier. And now, your monthly phone bill is also about to become more expensive. Starting this week, Verizon is increasing the prices of some of its older Unlimited plans by an additional $2/month.

In total, the carrier is hiking prices across nine older Unlimited plans that it no longer offers to customers. It announced the price hike in March 2023, with the "Plan Rate Adjustment" going into effect this week. Verizon last increased prices across its older postpaid offerings in June 2022, but these legacy plans were not a part of that hike.

If you are on any of the Unlimited plans mentioned below, your phone bill is set to rise by $2/month going forward (via Droid Life).

Go Unlimited 1.0

Go Unlimited Loyalty

Go Unlimited Welcome Back

Beyond Unlimited 1.0

The New Verizon Plan Unlimited $110

The New Verizon Plan Unlimited Smartphone $65

55+ Unlimited Plan

55+ Loyalty Unlimited Plan

Unlimited Business Plan

Since the "Plan Rate Adjustment" went into effect on April 10, it may appear in your next phone bill on a pro-rata basis. If you want to avoid this price increase, Verizon's support page recommends moving to one of the newer Unlimited plans that offer additional flexibility or switching to a prepaid plan.

You can also consider moving to Visible, which offers two completely unlimited plans. It relies on Verizon's 5G network and even offers unlimited hotspot data albeit at limited speeds. While Mint Mobile is also an option, Visible is a better MVNO carrier with its no-nonsense pricing. Google Fi is also a great alternative, especially now that you can test-drive the network for a week for free.