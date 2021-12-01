If you are looking to buy a new Android TV soundbar, you have two new options from an unlikely source: Verizon. Surprisingly, the carrier is no stranger to launching such devices — it released an Android TV box in 2019. This time around, it's bringing out two new Android TV soundbars: Stream TV and Stream TV Pro. The devices run on Android 11 TV and offer signature Bang & Olufsen sound with Dolby Atmos support. They are also capable of streaming content at up to 4k60fps.

The Stream TV Pro is the more expensive of the two and justifies its four-figure price tag with the nine built-in speakers comprising four full-range speakers, three tweeters, and two woofers. The non-Pro Stream TV does not pack the same punch as it only has five speakers. However, it supports Dolby Atmos and dynamic sound field selection that automatically adjusts the playback depending on the audio being played.

Other notable specs for both soundbars include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI 2.1 with HDCP 2.2 support, 2GB RAM, and 16GB onboard storage. They also feature Find My Remote and Google Cast support. The Stream TV Pro can be wall-mounted, with the necessary tools included in the package. Since these soundbars run on Android 11 TV, you have access to Google Assistant and Play Store.

The Stream features two HDMI ports for connecting two external devices like game consoles and Blu-ray players, while the Stream Pro supports connecting up to three devices for a streamlined experience. The soundbars also provide access to the Stream TV store where you can rent your favorite movies.

As previously reported, Verizon is not the one making these soundbars. Instead, they are manufactured by Askey, which is owned by Asus, with the carrier rebranding and selling them. There aren't many Android TV soundbars on the market currently, with the $400 JBL Link Bar being the only notable option. If you were hoping Verizon's offerings would be cheaper, prepare to be disappointed since Stream TV is priced at $400, while the Stream TV Pro goes all the way up to $1000.

