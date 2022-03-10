Verizon rolled out its Verizon Up program almost five years ago, offering an excellent bonus for the carrier's customers. It's delivered perks like Device Dollars, which were monthly rewards you could put toward buying new gadgets. The biggest US service provider stopped letting people claim their credit in November, and that now looks like it was a sign of things to come. Customers learned yesterday that the company is making major changes to how Verizon Up works.

Verizon notified customers of its plans Wednesday with an email, reports Droid Life, promising Verizon Up will turn into something new "designed entirely around you and the things you love." It won't be a complete reboot, though — in Verizon's Support FAQ, the company indicated that Super Tickets, TravelPass, and other pluses like presale events or special anniversary offers will remain in place. Device Dollars and Monthly Rewards, however, are on the way out.

Device Dollars, Verizon says, will "expire on 6/30/22 or 24 months from when originally claimed, whichever comes first." So you've got until June 30 this year to use whatever you've saved on a phone, tablet, or wearable. Monthly Rewards, however, will be gone as of May 1, 2022. Otherwise, Verizon didn't indicate what will happen with the program, including how it plans to improve or revamp what's been in place since 2017.

If you are a Verizon customer, keep an eye on your email or continue checking the FAQ for any updates.

