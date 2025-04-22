Summary Verizon reported a loss of 289,000 subscribers, suffering its greatest drop in some years.

The brand is making changes, like introducing a new three-year price lock guarantee.

Verizon also highlighted that it will not cover price changes on equipment due to tariffs.

Verizon is one of the best wireless carriers in the US. But the landscape has changed so much over the past decade that a lot of the competition has either caught up or surpassed the brand. Wireless carriers like T-Mobile have been working hard to pry customers from Verizon, with an impressive network, perks, and aggressive pricing.