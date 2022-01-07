Samsung has been aggressive in rolling out One UI 4.0 (and, as such, Android 12) to its phones and the Galaxy S20 series of devices have been no exception. A beta program rolled out in November while the stable, global OTA came just before the new year. Now, even U.S. carriers like Verizon are making haste in passing on the update.

Big Red has published information on the One UI 4 updates for the Galaxy S20 (with Ultra Wideband support, of course), the S20+, S20 Ultra, and even S20 FE. All updates feature security patches from December which is somewhat unfortunate since the January level includes a fix for the recent 911 call disruption issue on the OS side.

Verizon has been moving software updates for the main S20 model on a monthly basis as of late. According to AT&T's website, the last update it has passed along to the S20 was in July (though one user has claimed that they received a September update through the network). T-Mobile's last published update was on August 29 with the one previous to that on June 11. In any case, let's hope the others follow suit quickly.

