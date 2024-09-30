This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

American carrier giant Verizon is facing a major outage, leaving upto 37 percent of the US without mobile data, calling, or text messaging services.

As highlighted by outage tracker Downdetector, reports about Verizon's services being down first started flooding in just before 10am ET, with over 100,000 users reporting service interruptions during the peak of the outage at roughly 11:20am ET. Verizon MVNOs, including Visible, Straight Talk, and more also seem to be affected.

The carrier giant knows of the service outage and is working to identify and solve the issue.