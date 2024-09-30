Verizon is among the top phone carriers in the United States, offering great coverage and excellent speeds. But in 2024, that can be said about pretty much any major wireless carrier, with AT&T and T-Mobile also offering much of the same. What really defines a mobile carrier now is how many additional perks they can cram into a package that really provides benefits outside the actual service.

T-Mobile is great at this, providing its customers with free access to Netflix and Hulu, along with more free items and discounts through its T-Mobile Tuesdays promotion. Verizon isn't ar behind either, with special access to streaming services and discounts on bundles, but it looks like the carrier is taking things a step further this fall, sharing a series of live concerts that will be held exclusively for its customers in the coming months.

Free music events for those in Houston and Miami

The brand is promoting its Verizon Access service, which gives subscribers access to giveaways, concert tickets, and events without paying any additional fees. Verizon will hold two different events for its Access Concert Series, which will host artists Becky G and Xavi. When it comes to the specifics, "Xavi will perform at 713 Music Hall in Houston on Friday, October 25, and Becky G will take the stage at The Fillmore in Miami on Tuesday, November 12."

Naturally, if you're a fan of either artist, you're going to be excited about attending these events that won't cost you a thing. Of course, it isn't going to be easy getting "free" tickets, so you'll need to be ready to claim them using the myVerizon app. As far as how tickets can be claimed, Verizon will release tickets in the app starting with Xavi tickets on October 3, and Becky G tickets on October 11.

And if you happen to miss out, well, keep a lookout for more tickets to be distributed through the app. Or if you're in the Houston or Miami area, you can always head to a local participating stores to try and score some tickets starting on October 9. Verizon even has a full list of stores that will be participating in the events so you can better your chances. So if you're a Verizon customer and want to score some free Becky G or Xavi tickets, be sure to download the app and be ready.