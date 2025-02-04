Summary Starting February 6th, Verizon myPlan and myHome customers will be able to add the Google One AI premium plan for just $10/month (regularly $20).

The plan includes 2TB of cloud storage alongside access to Gemini Advanced that is integrated within Google apps like Gmail, Docs, Slides, and Meet. It also offers a 1 million token context window and priority access to new features.

The perk can be canceled anytime, and is limited to one per line/home internet plan.

Google One started out as a cost-efficient cloud storage subscription system that took over Google Drive's paid services back in 2018. Since then, the subscription has grown to encompass a lot more, including exclusive features for apps like Google Calendar and Google Meet, 10 percent cashback on Google Store purchases, unlimited Magic Editor saves in Google Photos, access to a dedicated VPN (now discontinued and rebranded as the OS-level VPN by Google), and a lot more.

Subsequently, with the AI era in full swing, Google was quick to add Gemini perks to its top-of-the-line One AI Premium plan, unlocking access to Gemini in Gmail, Docs, Slides, and Meet, alongside 2TB of cloud storage.

Most importantly though, the Google One AI Premium plan gives users access to Gemini Advanced, with priority access to new features and a 1 million token context window — a powerful tool for users looking to integrate AI into their daily workflow. The plan would normally set you back by $20 per month, but Verizon is now providing the subscription at a significant discount.

The carrier giant has announced that starting Thursday, February 6, myPlan (mobile) and myHome (internet) plan holders on the Verizon network will be able to add Google One AI Premium as a perk for half the price — $10/month.

The carrier giant highlighted the new perk in a blog post today, stating that it's the first US-based wireless provider to offer an AI-powered perk. "With Google One AI Premium, Verizon is leading the charge in making advanced AI more accessible than ever," wrote the carrier, adding that it will continue bringing similar promotions for its subscribers in the future.

The new Google One AI Premium perk will be available to new and existing customers via the My Verizon app or the Verizon website starting February 6th. The perk can be canceled anytime, and is limited to one per line/home internet plan.