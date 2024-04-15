Summary Verizon Forward offers affordable home internet plans starting at $20 per month, with discounts for eligible customers.

New subscribers can enjoy a significant discount, with the base $20 plan dropping to $0 per month for the first six months.

Eligibility criteria include receiving a Federal Pell Grant or being part of an assistance program within the past 180 days.

Verizon has been in business for quite some time and is still considered one of the best phone carriers in the US. While it might not be the cheapest carrier, it does offer great service and some fantastic bundles with excellent perks.

With that said, the brand is taking action today, announcing that its Verizon Forward program will continue to provide affordable home internet, even though the government-sponsored Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is set to end soon.

How much does Verizon Forward cost?

Verizon Forward reduces prices of the carrier's most popular plans, with prices starting at just $20 per month. Eligible customers will be able to choose from Fios, 5G, and LTE home internet plans. Also, ACP customers will not see a price increase and will continue to be able to get the same great service they've been used to.

The real attention grabber here is that, for a limited time, Verizon is offering a sizable discount for new subscribers, dropping the price of its base $20 plan to $0 per month for the first six months. The wireless carrier won't be charging any additional for equipment and there are no data caps on these plans.

How fast is the service?

That all depends on which plan you choose, but you'll get the same great speeds and reliability that Verizon is known for, without any compromises. You can see the break-down of the plans offered by Verizon in the image above with discounts applied. At base, we're looking at 300Mbps, and it can rise as high as 2Gbps. Of course, the faster internet service is going to cost more, but from what we can see, the discounts are looking pretty good.

Who's eligible for this plan?

As you can probably guess, the program isn't open to everyone and Verizon does have some criteria listed on its website. The carrier states that customers may be eligible if they've received a Federal Pell Grant within the past year, or have qualified for an assistance program within the past 180 days. ACP customers will be able to take advantage of the new plans as well, as long as they still qualify.

When it comes to the assistance program, Verizon lists Lifeline, SNAP, Medicaid, WIC and other programs, so be sure to check the website to see if you qualify. Once you qualify, you'll be sent an email and the discount will be applied to your bill within two billing cycles. So if you think you might be interested, be sure to check to see if you're eligible, because it's always good when you can save some money.