If you have smart home gadgets, chances are at least some of your devices help ensure the security of your house and its residents, like smart doorbells, garage door closers, and motion-sensing lights. However, the price for smart motion sensing security and surveillance systems can add up fast. Verizon believes its new (and free) Home Awareness feature for Fios routers is the ideal solution.

Verizon says the new Home Awareness feature means your router and the devices connected to it will double up as motion detectors. The feature relies on technology patented by Origin Wireless, a Verizon Ventures portfolio company. A proprietary algorithm assesses Wi-Fi signal disruptions between compatible Fios routers, extenders, and connected devices to detect unexpected movement. The My Fios app will then alert you to such movements. The app also serves as a hub for viewing historical data and tweaking the detection sensitivity.

Verizon says Home Awareness works best when your router and connected devices are adequately spaced out. The distances between them serve as motion detection zones, and items like home automation equipment placed close to the router may not report any activity. Verizon also has reasonably detailed support documentation if you want to start using Home Awareness.

Home Awareness is an opt-in feature rolling out for free to all Verizon customers with Fios G3100 routers. The company notes the Fios Extender E3200 is the only compatible extender. Home Awareness will appear in the My Fios app under the Internet menu if you opt-in.

Although Verizon’s motion detection method may be inconspicuous because it relies on ordinary hardware you may already have, the algorithm could need some tuning before it is dependable. We've yet to test it, but we wouldn’t suggest relying on the Home Awareness feature as the sole security system on your premises. It cannot capture visuals, making it suitable only as a secondary layer of security. It could work as an intruder alert system, though.

Verizon also launched a new feature called Device ID, which you can monitor the devices connected to your Wi-Fi network. Verizon says the feature offers “greater visibility” into unrecognized devices. It isn’t a novel feature, and similar security implementations are available for most home Wi-Fi systems. Device ID is available for all customers using compatible Fios routers. If all this sounds like a gimmick, or you want to unplug your Fios router, check out the best Wi-Fi 6 routers you can buy instead.