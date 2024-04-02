Knowing how to find your Verizon phone number on your Android smartwatch is helpful if you need to contact customer support, lose your phone, or want to change your phone plan. Some Android smartwatches have two phone numbers, one identical to your phone's and one only used for billing records.

We show you where to find both numbers on any WearOS smartwatch while on a Verizon plan. Even if you don't have your smartwatch handy, we help you find your phone number. These steps work for all the top Android smartwatches. You can still follow this guide if you own an old model or an Android smartwatch from a brand not mentioned here.

Why Android smartwatches can have two phone numbers

Many Android smartwatches, including the Google Pixel Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, have 4G + LTE support. This lets you make calls and send and receive text messages without your phone nearby. These Android smartwatches have two phone numbers: one for making and receiving calls, which is the same as the paired phone's number, and one used exclusively for billing purposes. This second number is assigned to Verizon's DIGITS plan and cannot be used to make or receive calls. However, it's helpful when contacting Verizon's customer support about your Android smartwatch bill.

Android smartwatches without 4G + LTE have Wi-Fi support but connect to your mobile device via Bluetooth to make or receive calls. They don't have a dedicated phone plan, so they can't be assigned a phone number and only have one phone number (which is the same as the paired phone's SIM card due to Verizon's Number Share service). Moving your Android smartwatch to another phone changes its number.

Verizon's Number Share program costs $15 a month and allows you to share your mobile number with up to five eligible devices, including Android smartwatches, without installing any apps. All devices under this plan share your primary phone number.

Calling an Android smartwatch's unique phone number automatically forwards the call to your main number. Don't give this number out. It can make contacting you difficult if you change plans or smartwatches.

How to find your Android smartwatch's model and connectivity details

If you're unsure what connectivity features your Android smartwatch has, you can quickly check. Below, we show screenshots for checking on a Pixel Watch.

Unlike the Apple Watch, every Android smartwatch manufacturer uses a different companion watch app. We include screenshots for the Pixel Watch app below, which may be similar to your device.

Swipe down on your watch screen. Tap the Settings button (cog icon). Tap Connectivity. Scroll down and tap Mobile. Your smartwatch supports a cellular connection if you can change the settings.

If you can't change any network settings, your smartwatch does not support a cellular connection. Your number for your Android smartwatch is the same as the number on the connected phone.

If you can't find this setting on your smartwatch, check if it has cellular capability with the later steps in this guide.

How to find your Android smartwatch with 4G + LTE's unique phone number (AKA DIGITS number)

You can find your DIGITS number in multiple places, and you don't need your Android smartwatch to do it. We show you where to find this number on any Android smartwatch.

Check your phone bill

Your monthly Verizon bill is broken down into charges for each device and plan. If you don't have your paper phone bill, check via the My Verizon app. This app allows you to access Verizon's services, view connected devices, and check billing charges.

Open the My Verizon app. Tap Account. Tap Home. Select your latest bill, then tap View Bill. Your Android smartwatch's phone number appears next to its name.

If you have a prepaid Verizon bill, you cannot check your smartwatch's phone number using this method.

Check your companion watch app

Your companion watch app can show the DIGITS number of your Android smartwatch. You can only use this method if your smartwatch is part of your phone plan. You won't see the number here if it is connected to your phone but isn't part of the Verizon Number Share program.

Depending on your companion app, you'll find your number in different places. It is usually found under the Mobile Network or Network page in the app's Settings section.

Verizon customer support can tell you the mobile number of your smartwatch, but it's useful to know your smartwatch's IMEI number before contacting them. This number helps Verizon identify your device.

Open the Settings app on your smartwatch. Scroll down and tap System. Scroll down and tap About. Copy the number next to IMEI.

You can contact Verizon's customer support by dialing 1-800-922-0204. You can also chat with a support agent through the online chat page. Have your Verizon account details on hand.

Get the best data plan for your smartwatch

A smartwatch with cellular connectivity is a great way to stay connected without your phone, but Verizon might not offer the best-value data plan. Consider exploring prepaid data plans to save money on your monthly bill.