Verizon offers a handful of great service plans through its branded carriers like Visible, which has consistently had some of the best prepaid plans in the business, and the recently rebadged Total by Verizon. Considering the fact that Big Red already has those prepaid operations on its rolls, we're a little surprised proper Verizon Prepaid plans are still a thing. Well, they are and they've just been remade.

The company last revamped its prepaid offerings in 2020 with three plans and an additional Unlimited Plus plan in the intervening time. This week, the old entry-level 5GB tier gets pushed out and the remaining packages slip down in price by $5 per month.

The existing 15GB plan, which includes low-band 5G access and mobile hotspot (data comes from the monthly high-speed bucket) along with unlimited talk, text, and 2G-speed data, slides into budget territory at $45. The Unlimited and Unlimited Plus plans are now down to $60 and $70, respectively. They come with six months of free Disney+ and dedicated high-speed allowances of 5GB and 25GB plus unlimited throughout at 600kbps. Plus opens up access to Verizon's mmWave 5G network, too.

Auto Pay enrollees get an additional $10 off per month after the first month while loyal subscribers also retain extra $5 per month discounts after the third and ninth months. This means customers will be able to get up to $20 off their bills per month. The carrier clarifies that these cannot be combined with Verizon loyalty discounts.

Verizon's Unlimited Plus plan also includes Global Choice, which offers 300 minutes of calling per month to the country of your choosing. However, benefits may differ depending on the country. Regardless of what you think about how you might be able to nickel and dime your way to a lower bill, it's not every day that we see plan prices going down without impacts on existing benefits.