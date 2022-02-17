Verizon loves to promote itself as the most reliable network in the United States, but no service provider is perfect. According to reports both on social media and on Downdetector, Verizon customers are experiencing significant outages with their connection, specifically when it comes to phone calls.

One quick scroll through the company's dedicated customer support account on Twitter'' shows countless users having trouble placing phone calls in various regions throughout the country. Houston, Tampa, and Atlanta are all among the cities mentioned in Verizon's replies, with an outage map on Downdetector also showing reports in New York City and Washington D.C.

These users are primarily experiencing difficulties with phone calls, not data or texting, so you might be an affected user without realizing it. That said, it's clear not every Verizon customer is included in this outage. I placed a phone call without any issues in Buffalo, so your mileage will vary depending on your location.

With emergency services still contacted primarily through a 911 call, the company needs to restore its network as soon as possible. We'll update this story once a fix has been issued.

