Are your current cloud storage options dragging you down? Do you feel limited by the size of your plan or the app you use? There's a cloud storage option you may not have considered, even though it's been around for a while. It's called Verizon Cloud and offers space for users of all kinds.

Verizon Cloud is a viable option if you have a lot of files and are dissatisfied with the limits of your current storage. You don't need Verizon on your Android phone to take advantage of it. Let's go through the FAQs that teach you all about it.

What is Verizon Cloud?

Source: Verizon

You can use the Verizon Cloud cloud storage service to store and share a variety of files online, where they can be accessed from a variety of devices without using local storage (for example, hard drive space).

Verizon Cloud has been around for around a decade. It's gone through several forms to reach its current state. Verizon doesn't offer dedicated file formats for its cloud storage, like Google Docs or Google Sheets. It's more comparable to a service like Dropbox.

Do you need a Verizon phone plan to use Verizon Cloud?

You need to be a Verizon customer. You must sign up for a Verizon account and choose a plan that offers Verizon Cloud. You don't have to use Verizon as your carrier. You can use any mobile carrier you want and still use Verizon Cloud. However, it's not optimal. You get discounts and additional benefits with Verizon Cloud with the right Verizon plans.

What platforms support Verizon Cloud?

You can download the Verizon Cloud app on several platforms if you have the recommended requirements:

iOS 12 or higher (or equivalent iPadOS)

Android 5 or higher

macOS X Mojave 10.4 or higher

Windows 10 1903 or higher

Apple devices have limitations in what you can upload and don't support texts, music, or call log files.

How much does Verizon Cloud cost? What tiers are there?

Source: Google Play Store

In addition to the three standard tiers of Verizon Cloud, Verizon bundles its cloud services with various phone plans. These plans may or may not be available in your area and can change over time. Also, the names are particularly confusing.

Here are the current offerings, but check the options available for your plan and region:

600 GB : This base Cloud plan costs $6 per month and gives you 600GB of cloud storage for a single device.

: This base Cloud plan costs $6 per month and gives you 600GB of cloud storage for a single device. Unlimited Individual : For $14 per month, you get 600 GB of storage for unlimited devices and the option to restore files if data is corrupted.

: For $14 per month, you get 600 GB of storage for unlimited devices and the option to restore files if data is corrupted. Unlimited Group : This larger plan costs $20 per month and adds support for multiple users for 600GB.

: This larger plan costs $20 per month and adds support for multiple users for 600GB. 2TB Verizon Cloud Storage : This option costs $10 to $15 per month and is available if you purchase a Verizon plan, including Unlimited Ultimate, Unlimited Plus, or Unlimited Welcome plans (not to be confused with Welcome Unlimited, which does not offer cloud storage).

: This option costs $10 to $15 per month and is available if you purchase a Verizon plan, including Unlimited Ultimate, Unlimited Plus, or Unlimited Welcome plans (not to be confused with Welcome Unlimited, which does not offer cloud storage). Verizon Cloud 600GB with plans: This version of the base plan is available for phone plans as a free bonus. It applies to the plans 5G Get More, 5G Do More, Get More Unlimited, Do More Unlimited, Above Unlimited, and 5G Home Plus.

The Verizon Cloud 600GB plan isn't available on the 5G Home Internet plan. That doesn't mean it's blocked from 5G plans. You need one of the 5G plans noted above. Look at the Verizon plan you're interested in and see what Verizon Cloud options come with it.

Is there a free trial for Verizon Cloud?

Visit the Verizon Cloud page and see if Verizon offers a free trial. Free trials are available to existing customers by invitation. Other opportunities, such as a 30-day free trial for primary plans, may be available.

Can I share Verizon Cloud with family members?

Yes, although how many people you can use it with depends on how you get the plan and which type you choose. The Unlimited Group plan is your best bet for sharing. It lets you add up to five other users. The other primary plans are capped at one user.

What sort of security does Verizon Cloud offer?

Verizon monitors your stored data for suspicious activity like hacks and encrypts for safety. However, Verizon systems have been hacked before, as recently as 2023, and past mistakes have released personal data. Verizon Cloud doesn't appear to have been directly hacked at this time. As with all online databases, there's a risk involved, but no huge red flags.

Does Verizon Cloud offer syncing?

Yes, with limits. Syncing content is only available with the Unlimited Individual, Unlimited Group, or 2TB Verizon Cloud plans.

How do cloud storage limits work in Verizon Cloud?

Source: Google Play Store

In addition to the limit of the Verizon Cloud plans, there are daily limits on what you upload. You can only upload 50GB each day. There's also a soft cap of 500GB for any plan. You're limited to 10GB per day after you reach it. Finally, files cannot be larger than 10GB. This isn't a service where you can store lots of big media or editing files.

Can you use Verizon Cloud for a business account?

Not at this time. You need a personal account and one of the plans mentioned above to get Verizon Cloud.

How does Verizon Cloud compare to iCloud, Dropbox, or other services?

There are two important differences. First, unlike iCloud and other services (partially Google Drive, for example), Verizon isn't tied to its own platform. You can store all kinds of files on Verizon Cloud, including photos, videos, docs, music, texts, and call logs in several formats. You don't have to use Verizon-specific formats or tools (there are none).

Second, Verizon Cloud doesn't have a free version except for the full plans included when you purchase a phone plan. There isn't a small 2GB to 10GB free choice that other cloud storage apps, including Dropbox and OneDrive, offer. You'll pay one way or another.

Verizon's cloud services join a competitive lineup

Verizon Cloud is a cloud storage service with room for everyday files, syncing across devices, and support for many formats. While there isn't a free version, there are discounts and free bundling options for specific Verizon plans. It's a good alternative for Verizon users.