With a hot summer approaching, many people have packed their bags to spend time on the beach. Besides an umbrella, a chair, and sunscreen, beachgoers also need their phones to share their vacation moments. A study by Morning Consult shows that 75 percent of beachgoers typically use their phones at the beach. With that massive surge in data usage in the summer, major US carriers are boosting their 5G networks in specific beaches.

If you’re planning a summer vacation on the US East Coast, get ready for a boosted connected experience. Verizon is boosting its 5G coverage in the Jersey Shore, Myrtle Beach, and Hilton Head, ensuring that its customers can share their beach moments without any lag.

As Verizon reports on its blog, its 5G infrastructures in Sea Girt, Lavallette, Seaside Park, and Ortley Beach are upgraded, and more network upgrades are on the way for Brick and Asbury Park. The implemented network upgrades not only provide beachgoers with a faster and more reliable internet connection but also benefit locals and business owners in that region.

Myrtle Beach and Hilton Head, SC, are also among the areas that have received a boosted 5G network for the summer. Verizon reports that it has installed 20 new small cells and added 5G capacity to 31 existing cell sites in Myrtle Beach. The company has also expanded 4G and 5G coverage by adding a new cell site. In Hilton Head, Verizon has added 5G capacity to eight existing cell sites.

The upgraded Verizon 5G network in Myrtle Beach covers a wide range of locations, including the Garden City Beach coastline, the Myrtle Beach Airport, Springmaid Pier, Myrtle Beach Ocean Blvd, and more. The Verizon-boosted network also extends to Hilton Head, covering areas such as Hilton Head Beachfront Resort, Villamare Resort, Disney’s Beach House, George Fazio Golf Course, and several other key locations in Hilton Head.

The competition in the wireless market has seen a surge in recent years. While Verizon was one of the earliest wireless carriers to launch a commercial 5G network in the US, Google Fi is now stealing the scene by selling an 8 Gbps internet service for only $150 per month.