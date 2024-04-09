Whether you sign up for Verizon mobile & 5G Home, prepaid mobile, or a Fios plan, the company assigns an account number to your profile. Verizon uses this account number to identify and bill your account. You need your account number when contacting Verizon customer care, managing billing and payments, or porting your number to another carrier. There are a couple of ways to find your Verizon account number. You can access your account number information on your bill, your Verizon account on the web, or via mobile apps on your Apple iPhone or Android smartphone.

Locate your Verizon account number online

Verizon offers a dedicated web portal to check your account details. It's ideal if you use a desktop to view your account number.

Find your account on Verizon wireless web

Visit Verizon Wireless on the web and sign in with your user ID or Verizon prepaid or postpaid number. If you are a new customer, select Create New Account at the top. Register your Verizon service from the following menu and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the setup. When you have your account credentials, use them to access your online account page. Go to the My Profile page in the top navigation menu. Find your account number under the Account information menu. It usually ends with -0000X and should be used without the dash.

You can manage your account, check your account overview, and tweak your security settings, contact and billing details, privacy settings, and more from the My Verizon Account menu.

Find your account number in Verizon mobile apps

You can follow the steps above and access your Verizon account number on the mobile web. However, instead of dealing with the Verizon mobile web, use the company's app on your phone.

Download the My Verizon app on iPhone or Android. Launch the My Verizon app and log in with your user ID or Verizon mobile number and password. Go to the More menu from the lower-right corner. Expand account settings and find your account number. You can also view one of the bills from the More menu and check your account number.

Verizon mobile apps are packed with features. They offer the same set of functions as the web app.

Find your Verizon account number on your bill

When you receive your Verizon postpaid bill by email, open it and find your account number at the top.

If you can't access your Verizon account on the web or mobile app, contact the company's customer support to obtain your account number. If you are on a Verizon postpaid plan, dial *611 from your Verizon phone or call 1-800-922-0204.

If you have a prepaid account number, dial *611 or call 1-888-294-6804 from your phone. When you connect to a customer care representative, you may be asked for details like your name, billing address, and phone number to confirm your identity. When they complete authentication, the person can share your account number.

Why do you need your Verizon account number?

There are several reasons to find your Verizon account number. Let's glance over them quickly:

Account identification: It identifies your profile within Verizon's system. When you visit a nearby Verizon store or call customer care for assistance, sharing your account number can help them locate your account quickly.

It identifies your profile within Verizon's system. When you visit a nearby Verizon store or call customer care for assistance, sharing your account number can help them locate your account quickly. Porting number: If Verizon coverage is below average in your area, consider switching to another wireless carrier. Your Verizon number is essential while porting your current mobile number. It ensures a smooth transfer of your service.

Your Verizon account number is also useful for paying bills, managing your account, and making automatic payments. You should also protect your account number from prying eyes. Someone can use it to make account-related changes or gain unauthorized access to your Verizon profile.

What is a Verizon account PIN?

In addition to the account number, you should also generate your Verizon account PIN. This four-digit PIN authenticates your identity when interacting with Verizon via phone or chat. It's different from your Verizon password and gives you access to your account. You can manage your four-digit account PIN from the Verizon web or mobile apps.

Manage your Verizon account like a pro

Finding your Verizon account number doesn't require rocket science. Jot it down to avoid following the same steps to check your account number. Most Verizon users look for their account number when they want to port their cellular number to another carrier. Are you among them and planning to switch from Verizon to AT&T? Check our dedicated comparison guide to learn the differences between them.