Summary Verizon successfully provided high-speed network service to customers attending the Super Bowl using an in-building network and 250 5G radios.

High-band 5G, also known as mmWave, offers the fastest connectivity but is still not widely supported and may have stability and connectivity limitations.

When considering a new phone, keep in mind that mmWave technology may only be available in higher-tier models.

If you’ve ever attended an event with hundreds of other people nearby, you probably experienced a dip in mobile connectivity. With everyone toting a device connected to the same airwaves, it can quickly become challenging to reach the outside world with your phone. The Super Bowl, which was hosted in Las Vegas, is one example of such an event where communication snags could’ve run rampant — but Verizon says it was able to mitigate the traffic for its customers.

Verizon spent two years prepping to sustain a viable high-speed network for customers attending Super Bowl LVIII, and it has announced that its initiative was a success. The telecom giant said that it provided service to its customers via an in-building network at Allegiant Stadium, where the game was played. During the game, Verizon deployed about 250 5G radios designed to blast out mmWave — a high-frequency type of 5G. As a result, customers attending the Super Bowl were able to maintain their connection more easily, even in the crowded space.

When it comes to device connectivity, there is more than one type of 5G — they can be categorized as either low-band, mid-band, or high-band. Low-band 5G offers more coverage than 4G LTE, but it’s comparable in speed. Mid-band 5G is known for its sufficient mix of coverage and capacity, while high-band 5G is at the top of the list. Also known as mmWave, high-band 5G is the fastest of the bunch, but obstacles can limit its stability and connectivity.

Another limitation of high-band 5G is that it is still not widely supported just yet. You may able to tap into it more easily in the US, for example, compared to a country abroad with less coverage. Some devices are also not equipped to support mmWave connectivity just yet. Interestingly, the Pixel 8 debuted without such support when it launched in 2023. Understandably, this wasn’t an issue for everyone interested in buying the new Google phone — specifically, those who weren’t already aware of mmWave benefits or opted out of paying extra for such service. It may become problematic in the future, however, as the high-band 5G’s advantages become more apparent and some of its flaws are resolved.

If you’re in the market for a new phone within the next couple of years, mmWave is a technology you’ll want to keep in mind. While many manufacturers will likely consider including support in upcoming devices, they may be limited to higher-tier models to start. Knowing such details can ensure that you’re only investing in the latest, most capable technology.