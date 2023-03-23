It’s a good time to be considering changing your phone carrier. Last week we told you about a new Google Fi trial option that allows people with phones that support eSIMs to test drive the service for a week, and decide if it’s right for you. Today Verizon upped the ante by giving potential customers the option to try out its 5G Ultra Wideband network for free for 30 days, with no obligation to commit, and minimal strings attached.

Verizon’s trial program is currently in beta form. With it, you can test the network’s voice, data, and text services for one month, while maintaining your current contract elsewhere. If after the 30 days are up you’ve liked what you’ve seen, you can port your number over and make the switch. If you ultimately decide that Verizon’s service doesn’t work for you, you haven’t locked yourself into a commitment of any kind, and you’re free to just walk away.

Similar to Google Fi, Verizon will assign you a temporary number to use during the trial period. With it, you get unlimited talk and texting, up to 100GB of 4G/5G data, and can enjoy streaming video at 480p over its 4G/5G nationwide network, or at 4K with 5G Ultra Wideband.

To be eligible for this offer you can’t currently be a Verizon, Visible, or TracFone customer and your device must have an eSIM slot available — that’s to say you can’t have your only eSIM slot already active with a contract on another carrier. Your smartphone also has to be unlocked, and you need to be located in the United States.

If you want to give it a try, you’ll need to scan a QR code on Verizon’s website and download the My Verizon app. From there, tap the “Start Free Trial” button at the top of the screen and follow the on-screen prompts. You’ll also need to go into your device’s settings via Settings > Connections > SIM Card Manager and set your Verizon number as the one you want to use.

Once the month is over you can port your number over or, if you’ve decided the service isn’t for you, the service will cancel on its own, and you’re free to walk away.