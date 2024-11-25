Key Takeaways Verizon broke an internet speed record with 1.6 terabits/sec internet speed using Ciena's WL6e tech

Despite customer service complaints, Verizon is focusing on AI support with the ability to carry billions of data points at high speeds.

The Boston trial confirmed the new technology is faster, takes up less space, and requires less energy than previous generations.

Verizon just hit a groundbreaking milestone that is sure to put a smile on the face of anyone who loves tech. That is, it broke the record for fastest internet ever recorded.

Verizon transported 1.6 terabits per second of data across a single wavelength on its live metro fiber network in Boston. The company achieved this with Ciena's WaveLogic 6 Extreme (WL6e) solution. In layman's terms, it means blazing fast internet like you've never seen before, or probably need.

One giant leap for data, no small steps for service

Verizon showcased its capability to handle unprecedented data speeds using Ciena's WL6e technology, but hasn't done anything to fix all the complaints regular people have with the company's customer service. The telco giant scored 3.2 out of 5 for customer satisfaction, and -10 by male customers for customer relationship management and -20 by female customers.

Despite not being particularly popular with customers, Verizon appears to have its eyes on the horizon, particularly the needs of AI in the future. Generative AI requires enormous amounts of data and Verizon's network upgrades are crucial in supporting future developments in this space.

"AI relies on analyzing billions of data points in real-time," said Adam Koeppe, Verizon's SVP of Technology Strategy and Planning, in a company blog post. "Verizon's multi-year transformation and advanced technologies position us to power AI workloads now and in the future."

About the trial

The Boston trial covered 73 miles (118 km) along a metro route and consisted of 10 hops and passing through nine reconfigurable add-drop multiplexers. The trial validated the 1.6TB/s performance. Ciena's WL6e, the industry's first high-bandwidth transceiver, was key to hitting these speeds.

Even better is that these new lines are 50% smaller than previous generation lines and require less power. In short, the new internet is smaller, greener, and way faster than anything we've seen before. Too bad about the customer service.