Key Takeaways Launched last year on Gmail's web version to combat spam and phishing, the blue verified checkmark is now rolling out to Gmail apps on Android and iOS.

The feature is part of Gmail’s BIMI system, where senders with BIMI certification and a registered trademark will display verified checkmarks next to their brand.

Google is also introducing common mark certificates (CMC) to allow more senders to participate in BIMI, even without a registered trademark, though these won’t have the blue checkmark.

The blue checkmark has long been a symbol of authenticity, confirming someone’s real identity. Though it’s lost some value in places like Twitter, Gmail is giving it a fresh use. Launched last year to fight spam and phishing on the web version of Gmail, this checkmark is now making its way to Gmail apps on Android and iOS.

Related 10 reasons why Gmail is our go-to email client Odds are you're a Gmail user, but how much do you really know about the platform?

Google revealed in a blog post that the new feature is designed to help users spot whether an email is from a trusted source or a potential scam. It's part of Gmail's Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) system. Senders with BIMI certification and a registered trademark will have verified checkmarks next to their band identity shown in Gmail on mobile devices (via 9to5Google).

The rollout of the verified blue checkmark started on Tuesday, September 24, for both Workspace and personal Google account users. Over the next two weeks, it’ll become available to everyone. Along with verifying sender identities, the BIMI system allows businesses with registered trademarks to authenticate their logos through a third-party process, ensuring that it truly belongs to them.

In the image shared by Google, a popup message confirms that "the sender of this email has verified" their ownership of the domain and profile image used to send the email.

Source: Google Close

New BIMI certificates are opening the doors to more users

Currently, Gmail shows the verified checkmark for senders with BIMI and a registered trademark (Verified Mark Certificate). That said, Google added that it will soon support a new type of BIMI certificate called common mark certificates (CMC). These will allow more senders to use BIMI, even if they don’t have a registered trademark necessary for a VMC.

While senders can display their brand avatars in Gmail using a CMC, it’s worth noting that these won’t come with the recognizable blue checkmark. This is a missed opportunity, as having a more visible checkmark could help users quickly identify legitimate senders—especially those who might not be familiar with BIMI-approved logos or who are unsure about their authenticity in emails.

Despite this limitation, it’s great to see Google bring back the blue checkmark as a trustworthy symbol of authenticity. Unlike another company that’s turned it into a cash cow, Google seems more interested in keeping it credible rather than just milking users for more cash.