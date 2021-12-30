Have you received a call recently about extending the warranty for a car you don’t own? Maybe you got one from the “IRS” about money you owe? With over 150 million daily robocalls being made in just the US alone, we’d be shocked if you haven’t. One tool Android smartphone owners can use to filter out these annoyances is the Verified Call feature in the Google Phone app. Now a whole new set of users is getting access, as Verified Calls starts going live Germany.

The availability of Verified Calls seems to be in the process of rolling out, and currently is only showing up for some users (per SmartDroid.de). Those that have access and choose to enable it in Phone settings can start getting notices from participating businesses. When a business calls, they'll see a screen informing them of the reason for the call, even before they pick up.

While we haven't seen any announcement from Google on this, there is an official help page in German, and the feature has been available for German users of the beta Phone app since October. Verified SMS is also rolling out, which had previously been available in only 10 countries (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, India, and the Philippines).

