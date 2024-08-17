If you're like me, streaming video services are a big part of your routine when it comes to relax at the end of your day. And with so many different streaming services, there's nearly an unlimited selection of TV shows and movies to choose from. But what if you're looking to watch some sports online? If you're an avid sports fan, chances are, you already know the pain of trying to catch a game online, with different companies owning the streaming rights to different sports, teams, and games.

Seeing all of this chaos is probably where Walt Disney Company, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery got the idea of creating its own sports streaming network, Venu Sports, which was initially announced back in February. And while its stable of channels and content was certainly impressive at the time, that's now how one U.S. District judge saw it, and recently granted a preliminary injunction that could derail the upcoming launch of the streaming network.

A big hurdle for Disney, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery

The Streamable shared details about the injunction that will put a temporary halt to the launch plans of Venu Sports. This preliminary injunction was brought on by FuboTV, a rival streaming service that offers access to live TV and sports. The brand sued Venu Sports weeks after its initial announcement, stating that the new business venture by Walt Disney Company, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery would violate antitrust laws.

For the time being, District Judge Margaret M. Garnett ruling will put a short hold on the launch plans of Venu Sports, with Walt Disney Company, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery are planning to appeal the decision. While Venu Sports is in a bit of a tight spot right now, things could get much worse, and the brand may not even be allowed to launch at all indefinitely.

According to FuboTV through its filing, the brand has been trying to launch its own sports streaming service for some time now. But because the contracts set up by ESPN (Disney), Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery that it couldn't. It was required by these brands to purchase bundled content in order to get the content they needed, which costs hundreds of millions of dollars.

FuboTV CEO David Gandler had quite a bit to say about today's ruling, sharing through his X (formerly Twitter) account that "today’s ruling is a monumental victory for Fubo, the media industry, and the American consumer! We’re fully committed to delivering the best sports streaming experience, free from unfair competition by media giants. And trust us — we’re just getting started!"

It'll be interesting to see just what kinds of moves come out of this injunction. While FuboTV may have shined a light on these companies and their practices behind closed doors, it could have bigger implications that could eventually trickle down to the current streaming bundles that these same companies are currently offering to consumers.

Although streaming used to be an affordable and effective way to cut the cord, prices have now ballooned over the past few years, making them an expensive service to use, especially if you need access to more than one. Of course, brands have tried to combat these price increases by offering ad-support tiers, but it appears that we're slowly reaching that tipping point where customers might start speaking with their wallets.