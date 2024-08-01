Summary Venu Sports offers access to thousands of live sports events for $42.99/month, including major league and college sports.

Subscribers get access to 14 live sports channels, on-demand content, and exclusive pre- and post-game shows.

The streaming service is set to go live in fall 2024, and can be bundled with Disney+, Hulu, or Max subscriptions.

There's an abundance of video streaming services in 2024. And to be frank, some would even say there are simply too many. Of course, what's one more added to the pile, right? Which is probably what Walt Disney Company, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery might have been thinking when it decided to announce its latest video streaming service, Venu Sports, that's dedicated just to sports.

We knew this was coming as it was officially announced a couple of months back. But we are now getting some new details about the service that gives us an idea of what to expect when it arrives later this year. As far the details go, the press release shares that this will be a joint venture with ESPN and will arrive in the US in the fall (via Android Authority). Venu Sports states that it will provide subscribers with "thousands of live sports events" and will feature 14 live sports channels and will also provide a wealth of on-demand content as well. The brand will deliver a variety of different content from professional and college sports, and all of this will cost $42.99 per month.

If you love sports, this may be for you

Now, if you're already looking at that price with some hesitation, Venu Sports is already offering a promotion that will allow you to lock in that launch price for 12 months. And for those that aren't quite sure, well, the brand is going to also offer a seven-day free trial. If you're someone that loves sports, and wants to get the best package available, this is going to be the go-to service for you. Naturally, this will not include all available games that are currently broadcast, as various companies have purchased the rights to streaming sports as well.

As far as the details go, the service states that subscribers will have access to "ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNEWS, ABC, FOX, FS1, FS2, BTN, TNT, TBS, truTV, and ESPN+." And when it comes to the sports covered, the brand shares that "NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, WNBA, NCAA Division I football and basketball, U.S. and international soccer, combat sports, Grand Slam tennis, championship golf, INDYCAR, NASCAR and F1 auto racing" will be a part of this bundle.

It'll be a little easier to understand just what you're getting when and if a schedule is released. In addition to the above, Venu Sports will also provide access to pre- and post-game shows that are currently available through the previously mentioned broadcast channels. And if all of that wasn't enough, there will also be a massive library of on-demand content as well.

Of course, like other services, there will be blackouts depending on the region, but this should still be one of the most comprehensive sports packages available to date. Again, this service will be available later this year, and is scheduled to launch sometime in fall. What's interesting is that this is all dependent on this venture receiving regulatory approval, which is what's stated at the bottom of the official website.

If all goes to plan, it will be available as a stand-alone app, and users will also be able to bundle it with their current Disney+, Hulu or Max subscriptions. So what are your thoughts on a new streaming service dedicated to sports that costs $42.99 per month? Let us know in the comments below.