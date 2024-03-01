A Venmo account is a fast and popular way to transfer money between users without requiring a bank account, credit card, debit card, or relying on a bank-to-bank ACH transfer. The app makes the process even easier, allowing you to send money from the best 5G phones or other mobile devices.

While often seamless, there are situations where the Venmo app may freeze accounts. If your Venmo account is frozen, there are many easy ways to unfreeze it. Here are the steps to get help unfreezing your account.

Reasons why your Venmo account is frozen

There are several reasons why your Venmo account may have been frozen, though most of them are simple to correct in the Venmo app or by contacting the support team.

One common reason a Venmo account can be frozen is due to a failed payment. A failed payment is triggered because of insufficient funds, a negative balance, or, in rare instances, when Venmo believes it detects illegal activity (or suspicious activity of any kind) and refuses to transfer funds or process a pending transaction.

Other reasons Venmo may freeze an account are if it believes the user violated the terms of its user agreement or if it detects fraudulent activity, which may indicate the user was scammed or is no longer in control of their account. Such user's accounts are frozen until they verify the activity was initiated by the account holder, or, in the case of a user agreement violation, may undergo a probation period before the account is reinstated.

If your account has been compromised, delete your Venmo account to ensure your funds are secure.

How to unfreeze your Venmo account due to a failed payment

The fastest way to overturn a Venmo freeze due to a failed payment is to provide sufficient funds with a debit card. You can also add money using a bank account, which can take one to two business days (or longer). Credit cards cannot be used to pay off a negative balance.

Your account is automatically reinstated when you add enough money to bring your Venmo balance into the positive.

To add funds to your account:

Visit venmo.com/addfunds. Select the account you wish to transfer funds from to cover the negative balance. Close Enter the amount you wish to transfer to your Venmo account.

If your Venmo account was frozen for any reason other than a failed payment, contact the Venmo support team to get it unfrozen. To do so on a browser, go to venmo.com/recover and sign in to your account. Then, respond to the alert that your account has been frozen.

Alternatively, go to the Get Help section of the Venmo app and select Contact Us. You can also call Venmo support at (855) 812-4430 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. ET. If you have a Venmo debit or credit card, reach support by calling the number on the reverse of your card.

Thawing your account is a breeze

Although having your account frozen can pose a challenge, Venmo provides reliable customer support and options to unfreeze your account. If you use Venmo often for your transactions, read the 11 Venmo tips and tricks for easy transfers to make your account more secure and personalized.