Venmo is your friend when you need to send money without using your bank account. Over 75 million people have used Venmo since 2022. It's an excellent service for peer-to-peer payments, especially if you split bills with roommates or your family. Venmo also offers encryption, protecting your card information and user data from prying eyes. You must have an active Venmo account to add and send funds from your Venmo balance. We walk you through the steps to use Venmo payments and money transfers on any trusty Apple and Android device you own.

Can you add money to Venmo?

Yes. There are two main ways to add funds to your Venmo balance. The first requires owning a Venmo Mastercard Debit Card. The second transfers funds from a linked bank account (this can take time). If you have not set this up previously and are a new user of Venmo, you can't add money to your Venmo account. You need to verify your bank account with Venmo to transfer money.

What are the limits to adding money to Venmo?

Venmo limits the amount of money you can add per week. You can only add $10,000 per week for bank transfers and $2,000 per week for debit card payments for verified and non-verified personal profiles. Venmo periodically reviews your account. So, any of the above limits could change.

Creating your Venmo account

You must have a Venmo account before you can add and make payments. Signing up for Venmo is free. You can create an account using the app or the web version. After creating an account, Venmo must verify your payment details before you can use it.

How to add money to your Venmo account from the app

The first method for adding money to your Venmo account requires having a linked payment method. Our tutorial covers adding money to your Venmo account using an Android phone. The steps are the same if you use an iPhone. To learn how to put money in Venmo, follow the steps below. You must sign up for a Venmo Debit or Venmo Credit Card if you cannot top up your Venmo balance.

Before proceeding to the steps, verify your identity on Venmo. Otherwise, you won't have access to your account's balance.

Open the Venmo app. Select the Me tab next to Crypto. Tap Add Money. Choose a payment method. Select from From bank or debit card, Cash a Check, or Direct Deposit. Close Enter the amount and tap Next. Tap Add to finish. Close

You can use the setup balance reloads option to automatically add funds when your Venmo balance is too low.

Adding money to your Venmo account using a Venmo Mastercard Debit Card

Open the Venmo app. Tap the Cards tab next to Home. Select your card (tap the image). If you don't own one, you're prompted to sign up. Close Choose Add money. Select your payment option. Enter the amount and tap Next. Tap Add to finish.

Using a Venmo Mastercard Debit Card transfers your funds instantaneously. The first method outlined above this section may require waiting a few minutes or up to a few business days, depending on the bank's transfer process (some banks offer instant transfers for a fee).

Adding money on Venmo by using a recipient

You can also top up your Venmo account's balance through a trusted recipient. This method requires sending an amount to the recipient and then having them send it back to you. This method is riskier. There's a chance of a delay, and you may trigger a security check and have the money bounce back.

After transferring funds to your account's balance, you can send money. Venmo lets you send money from your balance to another account holder. If you plan to send frequent payments to a recipient, Venmo allows you to add other accounts for easier access.

This tutorial uses an Android phone. You can follow along if you use iOS.

Open the Venmo app. Tap Pay/Request. Select a recipient to whom you want to send the money. Enter the amount and tap Pay. Close

How to send money from your Venmo account using your computer

Similar to the app, you can use the web version of Venmo to send money to your recipients. Here are the steps for sending money with Venmo from the website.

Open a web browser and log in to Venmo. Select Pay or Request on the left side of the screen. Search for a recipient to add (if they are on your list). Select the amount, type the sender's information and an optional message, and click Add.

Can you transfer money between PayPal and Venmo?

The short answer is no, not directly. You can't send money between PayPal and Venmo. You would have to send money from PayPal to the same bank account linked to Venmo and then have that money sent to Venmo. The only possible method would be to use Visa+, another money transfer service.

Is it worth signing up for Venmo's credit card or debit card?

If you get a Venmo Debit Card, you won't have monthly fees (except for ATM and international withdrawals, where some fees may apply) or a minimum balance. There are no wait times for using your Venmo Debit Card when loading your balance. The Venmo Credit Card might be worth it if you're interested in cashback rewards (earn up to 3% on eligible purchases) and can handle the interest fee. Otherwise, neither option is needed if you're set up with a payment method or only spend using the platform.

Take advantage of Venmo for digital transactions

Venmo brings convenience. There's no waiting period (generally speaking). You're good to go after setting up your Venmo account, verifying your identity, and adding contacts. It's also fantastic to use if you share bills between younger siblings. Venmo has a teen account option that helps monitor your spending. The only downside to using Venmo for digital payments is that it is only available in the US. It also has limited ATM use and won't work without a Venmo Debit Card. If you're applying for a Venmo Credit Card, check your credit score first.