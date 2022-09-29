Whether you want to catch the latest Netflix series, your favorite Marvel movie on Disney+, or enjoy Sunday Night Football with friends, nothing beats a big-screen experience on a capable projector. While most projectors work as expected, a few exceptions, like VANKYO Performance V700W, stand out due to superior picture quality, immersive sound experience, rich connectivity options, and an aggressive price tag. If you are in the market for a new projector, you simply can’t go wrong with VANKYO’s flagship projector. Read along to learn why.

Mesmerizing visuals

Even with a long list of features, most projectors fail to impress in basics such as picture and sound quality. Speaking of the former, VANKYO Performance V700W shines with the latest LCD technology to deliver a wide range of colors and an excellent 1000:1 contrast ratio. The colors look rich and vibrant and offer deep black for superior visuals. V700W offers 1080P (full-HD) resolution, which is much better than the standard HD resolution in rival products.

A 1080P resolution coupled with 420 ANSI (American National Standards Institute) lumens of brightness ensures a private cinema experience at home. Thanks to remarkable picture clarity, you won’t miss any detail while watching the latest Fast & Furious chase sequences, Amazon’s expensive new TV show, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and the touchdown from Tom Brady in the NFL.

Incredible sound experience

Your ideal projector experience is incomplete with below-average sound quality. VANKYO has nailed the sound experience with powerful dual 5W speakers. It supports Dolby Digital Plus and has advanced surround sound engineering algorithms and tuning technology to create a 360-degree panoramic soundscape. A capable speaker set with Dolby Digital Plus support ensures you don’t miss your soundbar when you bring the projector in the backyard to stream the latest Disney show during a potluck party.

Even though you are simply listening to music or streaming your favorite singer’s live concert on VANKYO V700W, you won’t miss any beat, versatile instrument setup, and punchy bass at home.

Bigger is better

VANKYO makes show stopping projectors, including its Leisure 470 Pro; but the Performance V700W includes a 120-inch screen for free with your purchase. It is big enough to enjoy your favorite content and can make a 65-inch expensive television feel tiny. The screen is made of lightweight foldable material that is highly resistant. It is easy to carry around and mount (thanks to included hooks) anywhere you want. A 120-inch screen with 1080p display resolution and Dolby Digital speaker is a winning formula for an ultimate entertainment package at home.

You can place the projector at the most convenient position (front, rear, or mount on a ceiling) and even set it on a table to create a personal theater at home.

Rich connectivity options

VANKYO V700W supports Bidirectional Bluetooth 5.1 to offer robust wireless connectivity. You can hook up an external speaker or a soundbar to take the multimedia experience to the next level. You can connect your iPhone or Android via Bluetooth and play your Spotify playlists on V700W’s powerful speaker setup.

Besides Bluetooth, V700W also sports dual-band Wi-Fi, two USB, HDMI, and an audio out port. You can connect a Google Chromecast, Fire TV Stick, or an Android TV stick to the V700W and access all the popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, YouTube TV, and more at your fingertips. For the best sound experience, we advise using streaming devices that support Dolby Digital Plus. You can connect your PlayStation 5 or Xbox One with V700W via an HDMI port and enjoy your favorite games on a big screen.

With dual-band Wi-Fi support, you can connect to a 5GHz frequency and watch movies, TV shows, and sports events without buffering and seamless remote control operations.

Protects your eyes from harmful light

Binge-watching the latest TV shows can take a toll on your eyes. VANKYO Performance V700W goes gentle on your eyes by reducing the blue light effect and direct light. The company claims to filter around 50% blue light to deliver a safe and healthy experience during long streaming sessions. The tall claims are certified by TÜV Rheinland − a leading independent testing and certification company.

Eco-friendly

Unlike some other Android projectors launched in 2022, the V700W packaging is made of environmentally friendly materials. The box is made of recycled cardboard, and the ink is plant-based, derived from soybeans.

Price

VANKYO Performance V700W is priced at $299 from the company’s official website. Looking at the price-to-features list ratio, it’s a bargain for your money. The company offers a 3-year warranty on your purchase.

VANKYO continues to deliver the best bang for the buck in the projector market. With V700W, the company leaped into flagship territory and hit it out of the park with the complete package.

