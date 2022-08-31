One of the most cost-effective ways to enjoy a “big screen” experience without the big price tag, is to invest in a projector. Yet, with dozens of options available in the market with tall claims, picking up an ideal projector for your needs can sometimes be confusing. VANKYO’s latest offering − Leisure 470 Pro, stands out among the bunch for its smaller form factor, compatibility with popular streaming devices, excellent visuals, and superior sound. Whether you want to use a projector as a home theater or in outdoor gardens, VANKYO’s newest product − Leisure 470 Pro, can be the best portable outdoor phone projector. Let’s check it out.

Compact form factor

Most projectors are large and heavy. VANKYO Leisure 470 Pro is 40% smaller than rival projectors with 1080p resolution. Size difference alone makes Leisure 470 Pro a lucrative option for buyers who prefer size convenience over other factors when choosing a projector. It’s lightweight, too, and can be easily carried around the home and on small vacations to keep your entertainment and gaming (more on that later) needs in check.

The next time you host your friends and family a BBQ dinner or organize a Potluck party in the backyards, hook up Leisure 470 Pro and enjoy the latest Netflix series with excellent cinematic visuals.

Ample connectivity options

No one appreciates a below-average streaming experience with frequent buffering. VANKYO has covered you with dual-band Wi-Fi support to connect to a faster 5GHz Wi-Fi frequency and enjoy robust video playback. A 5GHz Wi-Fi frequency also improves the range, making it ideal when you use Leisure 470 Pro outdoors.

Leisure 470 Pro also has two HDMI ports to hook your Fire TV, Roku stick, Android TV stick, and more. It’s compatible with all your smart streaming devices. You can enjoy popular streaming apps such as HBO Max (Hello, House of the Dragon fans), Hulu, YouTube TV, ESPN, Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, and more. The app list depends on your connected streaming devices. In most cases, you should be perfectly fine, as all major apps support Android TV and Fire TV.

Along with a couple of HDMI ports, you also get one USB, one AV, one TF, and an audio-out port. You can hook up your marriage function’s SSD or the USB pen drive containing childhood pictures and enjoy precious memories with friends and family on a big screen.

Excellent Visuals

Image quality remains the biggest deciding factor for a projector. VANKYO has upped the bar with Leisure 470 Pro. Compared to the last generation Leisure 470, you get 30% higher brightness and a resolution upgrade from 720p (HD) to 1080p (full-HD). The bump in resolution allows you to experience cinematic visuals from 39 inch to up to 250 inch in native 1080p quality. You won’t notice any major quality loss in overall clarity and colors.

Leisure 470 Pro comes with a neat Zoom function to make it convenient to adjust the projector screen size when it’s mounted to the ceiling or wall. You don’t need to worry about cropped resolution or other hiccups. Just use the remote control to create an ideal image position without adjusting the projector manually.

The increase in brightness doesn’t hamper the image quality either. VANKYO has worked on advanced brightness technology to deliver vivid colors and brighter details.

Binge-watching your favorite TV series can result in eyestrain. Leisure 470 Pro packs diffuse reflection and anti-blue light to reduce the amount of direct light entering your eyes. It’s ideal for everyone when you set up the projector in a tight space.

Superior Sound

Most projectors come with terrible speakers. You must use a speaker setup or soundbar to enjoy your favorite TV shows and movies. VANKYO Leisure 470 Pro is an exception here. It delivers a 3W loud power speaker with deep, resonant, rich sound.

Whether you watch Ford vs. Ferrari or the Drive to Survive Netflix series, you won’t miss that extra punchy engine sound. You can always hook up an external speaker setup, but it’s good to see a built-in immersive sound experience with your purchase. After all, those heavy speakers aren’t easy to carry around and unsuitable for traveling.

Keeps Temperature in Check

A good cooling system in a projector is as important as the image quality and sound. If the built-in fans don't dispatch heat quickly, you may end up with a dysfunctional projector in a few months. Leisure 470 Pro packs a two fan heat dissipation cooling system to keep the device cool during long streaming hours.

Attractive price

VANKYO Leisure 470 Pro comes with an affordable price tag of $169.99. But, if you're looking to score an ever better deal, use the code “AndroidPolice” at checkout and get it for only $149.99.

The code is only valid at the VANKYO website.

VANKYO’s small package packs a big punch

An ideal projector needs to have excellent visuals, good sound, a sufficient cooling system, rich connectivity options, and a smaller footprint. VANKYO Leisure 470 Pro checks all the boxes without breaking the bank or compromising features. What are you waiting for? Get one for your home and cheer for your favorite sports team on a big screen.

