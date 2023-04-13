Vampire Survivors: Tides of the Foscari is out now on mobile! Unlike the previous DLC, Legacy of the Moonspell, which launched on mobile three months after PC and consoles, Tides of the Foscari is out simultaneously on all platforms, including Android.

Vampire Survivors: Tides of the Foscari adds 8 characters, 13 weapons, 7 music tracks, and the Lake Foscari Stage. This is the same amount of content as the previous DLC, with an extra music track.

Unlike the maps in the base game, the new Lake Foscari stage follows a similar design to Mt. Moonspell. This highly detailed map is massive, containing unique areas, environments, and more than a few secrets. Most of the map is an enchanted forest, but there's a swamp, lake, and broad fields to explore. But wherever you go, expect it to be packed with mythological creatures.

The DLC's theme is a subtle parody of classic fantasy RPG tropes. The slate of characters feels like a standard D&D party, from the brilliant mage Eleanor to the sneaky ranger Keitha. Of course, in true Vampire Survivors style, the resemblance is intentionally cheeky. Only four of these have been revealed; you'll have to explore the game to discover the others.

Some of the new weapons in Tides of the Foscari are drawn from each character's lore. Their evolved versions look to offer some particularly spectacular effects, so expect many more hours of satisfying slaughter.

Vampire Survivors: Tides of the Foscari is identical in scope to Legacy of the Moonspell, so if you enjoyed that DLC and want more of the same, Tides of the Foscari should satisfy. It's available for $1.79, $0.20 cheaper than the previous DLC. But if the game's repetitive nature is wearing you thin, try one of the best Vampire Survivors clones instead.