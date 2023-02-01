Vampire Survivors took the world by surprise as one of the most addictive rogue-lite experiences; the 2D pixel auto-shooter will have you drooling for more after endless deaths. But the best part is that this heavy hitter has stealthily made its way to Android in complete form as one of Android's best games, all while knocking even the best Vampire Survivors clones out of the park. Thanks to this deliciously-free version, you now have an excuse to load up the phenomenal title on your favorite Android gaming phone.

How to play Vampire Survivors

Vampire Survivors is a progressive rogue-lite bullet hell game. The aim is to survive waves of monsters that attempt to drop your health down to zero for 30 minutes (or 15 minutes, depending on the stage); most failed attempts will leave you with some currency (Gold) that's used to purchase new characters and power-ups.

The bullet hell portion of the game is derived from how enemies spawn in, whether through a flying swarm of bats or an enclosed ring of plant monsters traveling toward you. The waves spawn more aggressively the longer you survive, so it's best to effectively prepare for this ongoing onslaught.

Controlling the movement

Being comfortable with the movement is critical in Vampire Survivors since the game is natively operated through touch controls (in the Android version), though controller support is also included. In addition, some characters use projectile attacks, and there are in-game upgrades to add projectile weaponry, so the direction your character faces is where the projectile will shoot.

2 Images

Close

You can turn off the displayed joystick from the main menu and tap Options > Visible joystick (page 3). Sometimes the on-screen joystick obscures the vision around the character, so turning this off may improve your experience if you choose to play with the native touch controls.

2 Images

Close

Selecting a character in Vampire Survivors

Vampire Survivors offers 41 characters, but it'll take a large chunk of your time to unlock them all. Each character offers a starting weapon, close-range or long-range based, and a unique passive. The starting character is Antonio, who is more than capable and will help you grab that early bank of Gold. But after that, you want to unlock Imelda Belpaese (one of the best characters in Vampire Survivor); her Magic Wand is a beginner-friendly projectile weapon, and her passive provides a sweet XP boost to jump you through those beginner levels.

Avoid playing Arca, as his Fire Wand takes time to upgrade, and the projectile speed is sluggish. He's also expensive to purchase during your first few attempts.

Level up in Vampire Survivors

The key to success is leveling up your character as fast as possible so that you're prepared to demolish enemies before they become obstacles. Collecting blue orbs provides experience points for your character; patience is crucial in picking up the orbs within the 5-minute mark. Otherwise, you take unnecessary damage on contact if you don't plan your pathing carefully.

Levels add weapons and upgrades. Always select damage upgrades and weapons to add to the projectile. For example, try using the Axe and the Whip and then upgrading your Whip (especially if you're using Antonio) to fire off a second projectile.

2 Images

Close

It's tempting to make a beefy (more HP and defense) unit with these upgrades. Still, Vampire Survivors is a DPS (damage per second) check first and foremost, so you're going to want all your points for extra damaging weapons added field coverage. Though, using Garlic puts a ring around your character, which is helpful on a slower projectile-dependent character like Arca.

Getting power-ups

Collecting treasure chests and watching ads to collect more Gold is the best way to pay for power-ups. Power-ups are bought in the main menu and are carried to all your unlocked characters; some upgrades are more expensive than others, but you should aim to buy Might, Magnet, and Growth for your early power-ups.

2 Images

Close

Don't miss out on Vampire Survivors

The surprise drop of Vampire Survivors on Android is the most fitting end to 2022 that anyone could ask for. The simplicity in gameplay, addictive progression track, and easy-to-adapt touch controls, all without needing to pay a dime to play, is why the game deserves an instant add to your gaming library. It is truly one of the best Android games to date, and even if you're new to rogue-lite games, it has enough content under its belt to be a fantastic introduction to the genre.