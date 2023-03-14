Three months after it hit PC and consoles, Vampire Survivors' first DLC is out now on Android. Legacy of the Moonspell has everything you would expect from the title that topped our list of best games of 2022, and best of all, the new content is just $0.99. It launched alongside a minor update that added a DLC store page, indicating that more is coming.

Legacy of the Moonspell adds 8 characters, 13 weapons, 6 music tracks, and the titular stage, Mt. Moonspell, and there will surely be plenty of secrets in the mix as well. New entries in the Unlocks menu also help you figure out what to do next. If you've long since unlocked all the core game content, Legacy of the Moon is substantial enough to justify redownloading the bullet-hell insanity that is Vampire Survivors.

The most notable addition to the game is the new map, Mt. Moonspell. This map is significantly more detailed than the core maps in the base game. While you can get away with aimlessly wandering in one direction on most of the game's maps, Mt. Moonspell offers winding corridors, mountains, a castle, a village, and much more. As someone who found the repetitive nature of Vampire Survivors' maps to be what led me to play less, it's great to see the developer create a map that requires actual thinking to navigate. You can expect new enemies on Mt. Moonspell, from the endless hordes of cannon fodder to tricky mini-bosses.

Legacy of the Moonspell's new weapons and characters should give you plenty of mileage on the new map. Some of these create truly spectacular effects, and one (we won't spoil it for you) creates the most overpowering combo in the game.

Overall, Legacy of the Moonspell is more of the same, but this isn't a bad thing when it comes to Vampire Survivors. While the fun won't last forever, at $0.99, it's a tough deal to pass up. Plus, once you grow tires of this DLC, there are plenty of Vampire Survivors clones on Android that are also worth your time.