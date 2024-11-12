The Steam Deck took the world by the storm, and the Steam Deck OLED even more so. After all, who wouldn't want to game on an absolutely gorgeous display with a device that boasts power equivalent to a gaming PC? The Steam Deck is way more powerful than a Nintendo Switch and has functionality that Nintendo's ARM-powered device could only dream of. The only downside to the handheld is that it's only ever been available in black. Anyone that wanted a cool design would need to replace the case or purchase a skin. We've got good news: that's about to change.

Steam just announced that a limited edition white version of the Steam Deck OLED will be released worldwide on November 18 at 3 p.m. PT (12 p.m. ET). You'll be able to purchase it on Steam or through Komodo if you live in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, or Hong Kong. The offer extends to gamers in Australia, where the Steam Deck will be available on November 19. The one thing to keep in mind is that there are limited quantities, so once this model is sold out, you won't have any more chances to get your hands on it.

Source: Steam

The Steam Deck OLED: Limited Edition White model matches specs with the Steam Deck OLED 1TB model. This means longer battery life and more playtime, better cooling systems, and Wi-Fi 6 compatibility. It also has an improved touchscreen that's more responsive, too. You'll need to fork over a little bit extra to cover the cost of this one — it's $679, versus $649 for the black color option. The purchase will also include a white carrying case and a white microfiber cleaning cloth to match.

Valve is distributing the availability of the new Steam Deck color across each region based on the number of expected sales. Make sure to snag one as quickly as you can; although there are protections in place to protect against scalpers, it will still sell out quickly. Your account will need to have made at least one purchase before November 2024 and be in good standing to qualify for the purchase.