Strategy RPG Valiant Force 2 arrives on Android. If it's your first time in Arathos, the game quickly brings you up to speed on the current story. But the main focus is the turn-based battle and job system, which feels like a direct mashup between Final Fantasy Tactics and Fire Emblem with added complexity. Of course, navigating great Android strategy games takes work, so we've compiled a guide to give you a complete rundown of how Valiant Force 2 plays — time to earn three stars at every stage on your favorite Android phone.

How gameplay works in Valiant Force 2

You will undergo some tutorials before diving into the main game; below, we've recorded the prologue and the first set of tutorials you will encounter at the start.

Setting up your formation

Tap on Heroes to view your current roster; choose wisely who you will deploy in battle. Once you've made a decision, tap on Squads > Edit. In the Squad menu, place units to form linked squads — it's required to link units together to trigger auras.

2 Images

Close

Elemental matchups

Earth opposes Water

Water opposes Fire

Fire opposes Earth

Light and Dark oppose each other

Winning an element matchup means your unit deploys 30% more damage; don't forget damage is split between physical and magical, so resistances and class passives will affect these scalings.

Linked units and triggering auras

Using active skills adjacent to linked units will trigger an aura; these auras inspire heroes to perform actions; the color of a bearing (see arrows pointed to adjacent units) determines how the linked unit will react after an aura becomes activated.

2 Images

Close

Having the arrows match the trigger icon (for a linked squad) establishes a combo. So if you have a teal arrow paired pointed at a green arrow, the trigger icon needs to be teal and green for the combo to work.

Jobs and classes

Champion : DPS melee class that can hit adjacent enemies while dealing physical damage.

: DPS melee class that can hit adjacent enemies while dealing physical damage. Guardian : Primary tank class that deals physical damage.

: Primary tank class that deals physical damage. Healer : Primary support class that can heal and buff while dealing magical damage.

: Primary support class that can heal and buff while dealing magical damage. Mystic : Mage class that deals magical damage.

: Mage class that deals magical damage. Ranger : Long-distance physical damage class.

: Long-distance physical damage class. Shadow: Debuffers that can inflict magical damage and strike multiple enemies.

Each class will have similar abilities, but heroes have unique active and passive skills; promoting units using the job system to higher ranks will improve these skills.

Valiant Force 2's gacha system and currency explained

New units can be acquired through the gacha system, accessed by tapping on Summon.

You must spend regular or premium Summon Tickets or Gems. Only spend Summon Tickets on the Grand Invocation banner (permanent) and save your Gems for the limited SSR rate-up banners.

How to re-roll in Valiant Force 2

Launch Valiant Force 2.

Tap to log in as a guest.

Complete the tutorial until you've opened the main menu; collect in-game mail.

Tap Summon and use all your gacha currency and tickets.

and use all your gacha currency and tickets. If you acquire a desired SSR, skip this step; otherwise, tap Delete account in the in-game settings.

Advantages of re-rolling include having a solid cast of SSR characters (like Emilia and Miu) you can pair with your Hero Selector and Jenny.

Hero Selector

Valiant Force 2 lets you choose between three SSR heroes: Altima, Victoria, or Faye.

All three will be helpful to your account, but Altima pulls out on top, so we recommend picking Altima in the Hero Select.

Unlocking SSR hero Jenny

It requires finishing some academy quests. The rewards for reaching each milestone are helpful for upgrades, and completing the first line of academy quest opens a chest to unlock another SSR character, Jenny (decent unit).

Being tactical on Android is now easier than ever with Valiant Force 2

Valiant Force 2's turn-based tactics system has added depth thanks to the aura system, which will stretch your brain occasionally. But thanks to these slow-paced strategy games that work wondrously on touch screens, Android has become the go-to platform for playing these types of titles — so to grab a sample, we've included the download right below.