Super Evil Megacorp capitalized on the lack of MOBAs on mobile with the release of Vainglory back in 2014, and the game found a lot of success, thanks to fair pricing and balanced gameplay. Well, the developer has a new game in the works, called Catalyst Black, and it's coming to Android and iOS on May 25th.

The game is built on the same in-house engine as Vainglory, ideally to offer competitive play on low-end devices. After all, Catalyst Black looks a heck of a lot like Vainglory, but this time around, Super Evil Megacorp has chosen to forgo MOBA mechanics, opting instead for something a little closer to a top-down competitive shooter.

The above release date trailer should make things clear if you're curious to see Catalyst Black in action.Yes, the game looks a lot like Vainglory, sporting a similar top-down view with colorful graphics. Of course, this isn't a MOBA, so there are no lanes, there are no towers, and there are no mid-game upgrades. Catalyst Black is a shooter from head to toe, with a healthy dose of competitive play, though there is also a PvE mode for those that prefer to grind character upgrades and customizations with a group of friends.

Player customization takes a front seat in Catalyst Black, with the word theorycrafting tossed around by the developer frequently. There will be 30+ guns available at launch, with 12+ abilities, 15+ trinkets, and 6 primals. What's cool is that you can choose your primal, which is a form you can transition into for maximum damage once battles grow heated. Basically, you'll be able to create your own unique players through an assortment of options, which should ideally promote theorycrafting as no two builds should be similar (at least until a meta forms).

Beyond the numerous build choices, the game's flexibility continues with its controls, as you can play with the touchscreen or with a physical controller. The developer claims its top-tier players can compete with either set of controls, which sounds promising. This appears to be a common theme throughout the game, fair play no matter your player level or your control choice.

Of course, the game will be free-to-play, and there will be a way to pay to speed up your progression, but since new characters should be able to compete with leveled characters, it sounds like paying to progress faster is simply a convenience feature.

So there you have it, the Vainglory dev will soon launch its follow-up on May 25th, which is less than a month away. While it's still unknown how fans will receive Catalyst Black, it stands to reason if you enjoyed the competitive play of Vainglory, you'll probably get a kick out of Catalyst Black. Pre-registration opens today, and you can sign up on the game's website.

