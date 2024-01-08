The worst part about buying something online is waiting until you receive it. The only relief to waiting for your package to arrive is tracking your package along every step of its journey. No other shipper moves as many packages in the US as the US Postal Service. USPS makes tracking your flashy new Chromebook easy while it's in transit.

Using a tracking number to find your package

Using a tracking number is the common method to find a package in transit. The USPS automatically generates tracking numbers for most non-commercial domestic parcel services except First-Class Mail (envelopes and postcards). Typically, this number is found at the bottom of the receipt you received from the Post Office when you paid for your shipping. If you paid for your shipping label online, the tracking number is in the email confirmation sent from the Post Office. It's also on the shipping label.

If you're prone to losing things, take a snapshot of the package and tracking label before you send your package on its way.

You can use this number to track your package in several ways.

Online : Go to the USPS website and enter up to 35 comma-separated tracking numbers at one time.

: Go to the USPS website and enter up to 35 comma-separated tracking numbers at one time. Text : Send your tracking number as a message to 2USPS (28777). The Post Office responds with your package's latest tracking information.

: Send your tracking number as a message to 2USPS (28777). The Post Office responds with your package's latest tracking information. App: The USPS has mobile apps available for Android and iOS that help with tracking packages.

Sign up for Informed Delivery to keep track of your mail

Tracking numbers are the perfect solution for keeping track of boxes and other larger parcels you have moving through the postal system. Tracking numbers aren't available for regular mail (the kind with a stamp and envelope). To be kept abreast of what will be put in your mailbox, sign up for Informed Delivery.

This free service from USPS sends daily email updates about your incoming mail, including gray-scale images of the exterior of the letter or package. You can also use Informed Delivery as a hub to track your incoming and outgoing packages. Informed Delivery is a free service, and signing up is easy.

Navigate to the USPS Informed Delivery website and click Sign Up for Free. Fill out your street address and select Continue. Confirm your address (not all addresses are eligible for Informed Delivery) and click Continue. Select your username, password, security questions, and contact information on the next page. Select Continue.

The initial process is a bit different if you have a USPS account.

Navigate to the USPS Informed Delivery website and click Sign In to go to your profile page. Click Preferences from the menu on the left. From the My Preferences page, scroll down and select Informed Delivery. Scroll down again and check the box to accept the Terms and Conditions. Select to verify your identity online or send a verification code to your mailbox.

How to find your USPS package without a tracking number

If you don't have a tracking number and your package is lost in transit, your only recourse is to make a Missing Mail search request with the USPS. Give the Post Office as much information as you can, such as when it was mailed, to whom it was sent, and where it was sent from. There's no guarantee that your package will be recovered. If you have trouble with your Amazon package, you might be better off contacting its customer service.