Even though much of the world is digital, we still get mail and packages. For some, it's exciting to get mail as you may get a card or money you weren't expecting. If you live in the US, the United States Postal Service (USPS) offers a service that shows you what mail and packages are expected now and in the coming days. This service is called Informed Delivery and can be accessed through any computer or Android smartphone.

USPS Informed Delivery: The basics

USPS Informed Delivery is a free service. It allows you to preview your incoming mail and packages shipped by USPS. Your items are previewed using photos of your mail, and a list of your packages can be viewed in a daily email or through an online dashboard. You can view up to 10 pieces of mail.

Most normal-sized mail is scanned. Larger or irregular items, such as magazines, may not have a preview image.

The service also allows you to set package tracking notifications, schedule and receive mail reminders, do USPS electronic signatures virtually, and more.

What features does Informed Delivery offer?

Informed Delivery has several features that simplify tracking your mail and packages.

See images of the front side of your incoming mail. Some business mailers have digital content available through Informed Delivery.

See your upcoming packages, their details, and tracking history.

Set package tracking notifications.

Schedule and receive mail reminders.

Execute a USPS electronic signature online.

Leave delivery instructions for your USPS carrier.

Schedule a delivery attempt for another day.

Add a unique nickname for each package.

Remove a package from your tracking logs.

Automatically track the Click-N-Ship packages you send.

Manually add USPS tracking numbers.

Sign up for a daily email digest or view a dashboard.

These features are useful for both residential property owners and business owners who want to manage and preview their mail and packages.

How to sign up for Informed Delivery

While Informed Delivery is a useful service, there are some requirements to be eligible to use it.

Have a residential address, business address, or P.O. box in the US

Be in a zip code that is eligible for Informed Delivery

Have a uniquely coded address (meaning that each unit has a specific address or apartment/unit number)

If you meet these conditions, you can sign up for an account. To do so:

Go to the USPS Informed Delivery registration website. Enter your mailing address and select Continue. If your address is eligible, check the terms and agreements box. Click Continue. Create a USPS account by entering information into the boxes on the page. Verify your identity by sending a code to your email or phone number. You can also send a code to yourself through USPS mail. After verifying your identity, a confirmation page redirects you to your dashboard.

Frequently asked questions

Even though Informed Delivery is a straightforward service, not everything about it is clear.

How much does Informed Delivery cost?

Informed delivery is a free service, so there is no cost to users.

Can P.O. Box customers use Informed Delivery?

Yes, P.O. Box customers can use Informed Delivery. However, if you get mail at a physical address and a P.O. Box, you must set up a separate account for each mailing address.

Who is eligible for Informed Delivery?

Most people with a mailing address in the US are eligible for Informed Delivery. To check if you're eligible, try registering for an account.

Are all packages sent to me tracked through Informed Delivery?

No, only packages sent using USPS can be tracked using Informed Delivery. You can't use Informed Delivery to track packages sent through Amazon, FedEx, UPS, or another service.

Am I guaranteed to get the mail I see in my daily digest that day?

Even if you see a piece of mail in your daily digest email, it may not be delivered that day. There can be issues, such as a backlog at your local post office, that prevent all mail from being delivered quickly. It should arrive within the next few days.

Preview your mail with ease

Seeing your mail ahead of time is useful for homeowners and business owners. USPS' Informed Delivery service allows you to view your upcoming mail and packages and gives you tools to manage your packages.