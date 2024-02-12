Thousands of packages go through the United States Postal Service warehouses every day, and it keeps track of all of them from reception to delivery. The USPS tends to handle this job to a high degree. It's good to know when you're thinking about buying the best phone accessory for your smartphone. Still, packages get lost, damaged, or stolen. When this happens, filing a claim with USPS is the quickest way to take action and get reimbursed for damages.

There are two categories for filing. One for domestic shipments and one for international shipments. You'll learn how to properly file for both and better understand the processes in this article.

Things to know before you file a USPS Claim

Filing a claim is about more than saying your package was lost or damaged. You must meet some prerequisites and take a few steps before beginning the process.

What packages are eligible for filing?

Certain packages are eligible for claims, and the criteria differ for domestic and international claims. For domestic issues, check to see if the damaged items shipped to you (or the stolen ones that never made it) are covered by insurance. You can file an indemnity claim to streamline the filing process. Otherwise, the eligible list is as follows:

Priority Mail Express shipments

Collect on Delivery (COD) packages

Registered mail that's covered by insurance

For international packages, things can be trickier to handle. Have insurance on your package, and make sure the insurance covers the value of the lost, stolen, or damaged item. Only the US sender can start an international claim. With international claims processes likely to be different from domestic ones, the claim must be coordinated with the foreign postal administration.

Now that you know the items that are eligible for a claim, you'll need to know the process for filing one.

How to file a USPS claim domestically

Filing a domestic claim starts with knowing your filing periods. There are different types of mailing services, and each has a different start and end date to submit a claim. If items are damaged or missing from your package, file a claim immediately upon receiving the package but no later than 60 days past the original mailing date.

For lost packages, the filing process depends on the category of mail. Here's how it works:

Packages sent under Priority Mail Express: File a claim after seven days.

Priority Mail, Insured Mail, Collect on Delivery (COD), and Registered Mail: File a claim if you haven't seen a package in 15 days.

For all categories, you have up to 60 days to file, which should be ample time in most cases.

After learning your filing period, collect the necessary documents about the package. Here are the most important documents you'll need:

A tracking/label number : All packages that can be filed come with a dedicated tracking or label number generated at the beginning of the shipment phase. This number can be found on your online label record, sales receipt, mailing receipt, or package label. It is between 13 and 34 characters.

: All packages that can be filed come with a dedicated tracking or label number generated at the beginning of the shipment phase. This number can be found on your online label record, sales receipt, mailing receipt, or package label. It is between 13 and 34 characters. Evidence of insurance : Your losses can't be recuperated without proof of insurance. To show this, you need the original mailing receipt that was given to you at the time of mailing the package. A printed electronic online label or a combination of the outer packaging showing the sender's info and a connected label verifying insurance is also permitted.

: Your losses can't be recuperated without proof of insurance. To show this, you need the original mailing receipt that was given to you at the time of mailing the package. A printed electronic online label or a combination of the outer packaging showing the sender's info and a connected label verifying insurance is also permitted. Proof of value : To most people, gifts and other possessions are priceless. Still, the USPS needs a dollar sign attached to your lost or damaged product. This is easy to do, and there are many ways to collect this information. A few ways to verify proof of value are a sales receipt, a paid invoice, a billing statement, or a printout of the online transaction.

: To most people, gifts and other possessions are priceless. Still, the USPS needs a dollar sign attached to your lost or damaged product. This is easy to do, and there are many ways to collect this information. A few ways to verify proof of value are a sales receipt, a paid invoice, a billing statement, or a printout of the online transaction. Proof of damage: There isn't a way to gather physical evidence of a lost or stolen product, as the product is not in your possession. If your product is damaged, showcase the extent of the damage to supplement your claim. Take pictures of the damaged item and gather an estimate of the repair costs from a reputable dealer. Afterward, hold on to the original packaging until the claim is settled.

After you gather the necessary info, file a claim with USPS. The fastest and most efficient way to do this is through its online portal. Alternatively, you can start a claim process through the mail. Make sure you keep the evidence close throughout the process.

How to file a USPS claim internationally

Filing internationally works much the same way as it does domestically, but there are some changes to keep in mind. First, mail services tend to run differently depending on the country, which also means filling periods are different. Here are the general filing periods for most packages:

Global Express Guarantee (GXG) and Priority Mail Express International (PMEI) with Money-Back Guarantee: File after three days but before 30 days.

PMEI International: File after three days but before 90 days.

Priority Mail International and Registered Mail: File between seven days and six months.

After finding out the type of package you're filing for, gather the documents for evidence. This includes the following:

Tracking/label number : A 13-digit USPS code that starts with EA-EZ, CA-CZ, HC-HZ, or RA-RZ and ends with US.

: A 13-digit USPS code that starts with EA-EZ, CA-CZ, HC-HZ, or RA-RZ and ends with US. Sender & recipient info : The contact information for both the sender and the receiver of the package. This includes the name, mailing address, phone number, and email address.

: The contact information for both the sender and the receiver of the package. This includes the name, mailing address, phone number, and email address. Package mailing info : The shipping date, the weight, the postage amount you paid, and a description of the contents if they were lost.

: The shipping date, the weight, the postage amount you paid, and a description of the contents if they were lost. Proof of mailing : Something as simple as the mailing label, a customs form, or a postage shipping receipt will do the trick.

: Something as simple as the mailing label, a customs form, or a postage shipping receipt will do the trick. Proof of value: The value of your lost or broken shipment. A sales receipt, bill of sale, credit card billing receipt, or a printout of the online transaction will suffice.

After you have all the necessary information, file an online claim to start the process and get reimbursed for your items.

Keep your files for all shipments

Shipments will never be 100% reliable, so your package could be affected again. The best way to protect yourself from this is by keeping records of your transactions and shipments until the package arrives at its destination. This way, you'll be ready to file a claim when something goes wrong and can streamline the filing process to work in your favor.

If you're concerned about porch pirates or want to know when your mail arrives, set up USPS Informed Delivery and receive a notice when USPS leaves a package at your front door or in your mailbox.