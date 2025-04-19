I've always enjoyed the original Google Pixel XL in Really Blue. The Pixel 2 XL gets all the attention, and rightfully so, but something about the Pixel XL's design appeals to me. Until recently, it was the last time Google got aggressive with pigmentation on a phone, and I loved its clean aesthetic. It also reminds me of when Google kept its Android software mostly stock, and I enjoyed my experience with the phone.

Unfortunately, time passed the Google Pixel XL by. Google only provided 3 years of software support, and it's been stuck on Android 10 without security updates for years. However, does that make it unusable in 2025? Nostalgia got the better of me, and I had to find out. I loaded it up with the most updated versions of modern apps to find out. I used the Google Pixel XL for a week in 2025; here's what happened.