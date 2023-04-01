Android Auto is a software that millions of people used to connect their devices to their cars, allowing app use on the go. Having a simplified version of your phone screen mirrored onto your car screen allows you to keep your focus on the road. For many, this means plugging and unplugging their phone each time they enter or exit the car, stop at a drive-through, or run over a bump that dislodges the cable. A popular and affordable solution to this is the AAWireless dongle, which has helped thousands of users make Android Auto wireless. Just in time for Easter errand running, AAWireless is offering an Easter Sale (15% discount) off their smart Android Auto dongle. If that’s not reason enough to get your hands on this life-enhancing product, here are five more reasons that are sure to seal the deal.

1. Android Auto wireless: affordable thanks to AAWireless dongle

To use Android Auto without plugging in, a recent car with its own Wi-Fi connection is needed, as well as a suitable infotainment system, and a smartphone with Android 11 or higher. Replacing any one of these items would be extremely costly, which is why AAWireless came up with a clever and affordable solution. Their wireless dongle rings in at a reasonable $89.99, making it one of the most affordable options for going wireless on the road. Pair that with the limited-time 15% discount for a truly unbeatable offer.

2. Simple one-time installation

Unlike cords, you won’t need to fuss with your AAWireless dongle each time you get in the car. During the one-time set-up, plug the discrete adapter into the car’s USB port, just like you would normally do with your phone. Then, it takes just seconds to connect a phone to the device before you’re connected to the infotainment system, and your phone is set up wirelessly for good. Each time you enter your car, you don’t need to think about connecting.t will happen automatically, allowing for quick and seamless departures.

3. Free companion app makes everything easier

The dongle offers the kind of customizability you’ve come to expect from an Android product, all doable through the comprehensive AAWireless companion app. After using it for easy setup, the app offers instant system updates and a variety of settings to personalize your Android Auto experience. Find the split-screen, pixel density, or WiFi setting that works best for you to enhance your driving adventures. Should you encounter any connection issues, the app offers advanced troubleshooting and a convenient line directly to customer support. Additionally, if your car’s USB port is always on, you can use the app to set the device to power off when the display does so no unnecessary power is used.

4. Dutch company, produced in Europe

Harnessing its Netherland roots, AAWireless is both developed and manufactured in Europe. Where most tech companies produce their products in China, AAWireless wanted to retain control of the production process and ensure the best possible product quality, and they did so by bringing the production close to home.

5. Available on Amazon

With a product as easy and secure as the AAWireless dongle, you’ll want to make sure your purchasing experience reflects the same standards. AAWireless has opted to make its product exclusively available for purchase on Amazon. Because of this, you can take advantage of discounts, a large inventory, reasonable and fast shipping, and a lenient return policy. Not to mention that with hundreds of positive reviews on display and a clear and concise product description, you can feel confident in what you're buying. You also get Amazon’s unparalleled customer service and benefits for Prime members.

Dutch company AAWireless’s mission was to create the world’s most advanced wireless Android Auto™ adapter, and in 2019 they did just that. Starting as an Indiegogo campaign, AAWireless was the first wireless Android Auto dongle on the market, and it is still widely considered one of the best. The simple and affordable AAWireless dongle allows hundreds of thousands of people, in tens of thousands of different car models, to be readier and safer when they take the wheel.

The sleek and small device fits in the palm of your hand, and, in most small car storage areas. Its matte black surface blends in so much, that once you set it, you might forget it’s there–and that’s the point. This tiny gadget is sure to become the unsung hero of your next drop-off, commute, or road trip.

Using an AAWireless dongle won't just ease your driving, it will ease your mind, too. This reputable company offers worldwide fast shipping, excellent customer support, and a fantastic two-year warranty.

Don’t miss out on the 15% Easter discount to celebrate the wonders of Easter.

