You can currently use Google Assistant on your smart display, speaker, or smart clocks to quickly dial a number using just your voice, making the entire process quick and hassle-free. Sadly, starting December 2021, Google is changing how you can make calls using smart displays and speakers that will make the process a bit more convoluted than usual.

As highlighted by Google on its support page, you'll first need to make sure that Voice Match is set up and personal results are enabled for the Google Assistant-powered device from which you want to make the call. More importantly, the number you are trying to dial must already be stored in your Google Contacts. If not, you'll be prompted to add it. Not doing so will lead to the call getting canceled, with the Assistant only dialing the number once it is saved in Google Contacts. You can only bypass this restriction if you route your calls through Google Fi or Google Voice. In any other case, you'll have to save the number to your contacts first.

This change from Google will make calling businesses or other one-off numbers using Assistant-powered devices a lot more cumbersome. It will also lead to your Google Contacts getting unnecessarily cluttered. It's possible that this change is being done to prevent users from abusing this feature or to eliminate misdials, but it also greatly limits the usefulness of using your smart display for calling purposes.

