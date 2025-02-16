The pace of technological change is staggering. What was considered a pipe dream ten years ago is now so common that it hardly warrants a remark. This rapid development is partly fueled by our consumer culture, which incentivizes constant iteration. This constant improvement is nice for us tech nerds because companies race to put the latest technology in as many hands as possible. Still, it has the unintended effect of creating millions of tons of e-waste every year.

Some of that e-waste is probably sitting in a desk drawer right now, taunting you every time you see it, challenging you to either throw it away or put it to use. If this sounds like you (it sounds like me), you’re in luck. We have inspiration to help you put that old tech to good use.

5 Turn your old phone into a digital audio player

One of the easiest refurbishments you can do with an old phone is to turn it into a dedicated DAP. This is especially true for phones made before the headphone jack was abolished a few years ago, although you can get by with a USB dongle (which the audiophiles might prefer).

The simplest way to do this is to factory reset your phone and load it with only the music apps you want, but you can turn it up a notch if you’re willing to put in the work. GitHub user Azer Abdullaev has a repo that loads your phone with a custom suite of apps built for music playback.

4 Turn your old phone or tablet into an input device

When it comes to interfacing with your computer, the mouse is king, but sometimes a touchpad is more appropriate. You could spend $20 or more to pick up a trackpad from Amazon, or you could save your money and use your phone.

If you don’t need a trackpad in your computer setup, turn your device into a customizable macropad. The best macropad app I’ve come across is Matric. It has a bit of a learning curve to make it work for you, but it can do nearly anything you need it to do.

3 Turn your old phone into a webcam

Phones have had cameras in them forever, so it only makes sense that you should be able to turn one into a webcam. It’s not that hard, and there are many ways to go about it. We’ve used DroidCam in previous guides. If you have a Mac, you can use Iriun. If you have Windows 11, you don’t need a third-party app to pull this off.

If your phone isn’t too old, webcam functionality may be built into it. Modern smartphones have the media transfer protocol or picture transfer protocol (MTP, PTP). Newer Samsung and Google Pixel phone models can pull off this trick, but older models are out of luck.

2 Turn your old phone or tablet into a weather station

We’ve covered weather apps more than a few times here at Android Police, but we’ve never tackled turning a phone into a full-on weather station. The process is simple since all you need is a weather app. However, there are some things you must take into consideration to make it work well.

The first thing to keep in mind is that you’ll want to set up your phone or tablet so that it doesn’t go to sleep. You want your weather and forecast to be available at a glance. The other important consideration is that you want a weather app that continually updates without manually refreshing. In other words, you want it to display the current weather, not the weather from when you opened it this morning.

If you have your own weather monitoring equipment, Weather Underground is a good choice because it integrates with what you already have.

1 Turn your old TV or monitor into a smart display

Having an old TV lying around that you don’t know what to do with can be a hassle. You probably paid too much money for it to throw it away. Even if you did, flatscreen TVs are big and don’t belong in the regular trash. A better alternative is to turn it into a smart display.

The two biggest names in the smart display space are DAKboard and Magic Mirror. DAKboard is a subscription service with monthly or yearly rates. It’s easier to use from a user perspective, but you’ll pay about $100 a year for the full plan. Magic Mirror is open source, but the price of free is that it’s more involved to set up and customize. For either option, you’ll need a Raspberry Pi or something similar to run it.

Get your tech out of the trash

It’s almost impossible not to accumulate old tech given the ceaseless progression of hardware cycles. Still, that doesn’t mean you have to let your old stuff languish and go to waste. Even if you don’t want to reuse your old tech, you can have it safely recycled at places like Best Buy, or you can donate your old devices. It may be old to you, but it could be new for someone else. Just remember to factory reset your phone or tablet before you donate or recycle it.