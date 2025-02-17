When a shiny new phone hits the market, our trusty Android feels old. But before you order a new one and put your previous device in the forgotten tech drawer, consider this: your old Android still has a lot of life left. With a little creativity, you can transform your seemingly outdated device into something useful. There are many practical ways to repurpose your old Android phone, from becoming a dedicated music player to acting as a home security camera. In this post, I explore amazing ways to unlock the hidden potential of your old device.

7 Store and play your music collection

Turning your old Android phone into a dedicated music player is a fantastic way to declutter your primary phone and keep your tunes readily available. You can begin by performing a factory reset on your old Android phone. Then, install your favorite music apps (Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, or dedicated MP3 players like Poweramp) and other apps you might need (for podcasts and audiobooks).

You'll connect your Android phone to a computer and transfer your music files. If you rely on streaming services, log in and download your favorite playlists for offline listening. If your phone supports it, expand its storage with a microSD card to accommodate your growing music library and tweak the sound quality.

You can keep your old phone charged or connect it to a docking station and enjoy your music without draining your primary phone's battery or using up its storage.

6 Baby monitor to keep a close eye on little ones

Using an old Android phone as a baby monitor is a smart and practical way to repurpose it. There are several baby monitor apps on the Play Store. You can pick one that offers ample features like video monitoring, two-way audio, motion alerts, the ability to record footage, and more.

Find a safe and stable place to position your old phone in your baby's room, and make sure it has a good view of the play area. You can use a tripod or phone mount to keep a specific angle. Next, connect your phone to a power source (to prevent it from running out of battery), establish a Wi-Fi connection, configure the app, turn off notifications or turn on DND, test features, and you are good to go.

5 Handy companion as Android Auto in the car

Source: Ford

Although Android Auto is convenient during long drives, it drains the battery in no time. If you have an old Android phone, use it in your car as an Android Auto device. First and foremost, ensure your car's head unit supports Android Auto. Most newer cars do, but it's always good to double-check.

Even if your car infotainment unit supports wireless Android Auto, opt for a wired setup (to avoid battery drain) and keep it connected all the time. Now, configure Android Auto settings to match your preferences, and you will be ready to hit the road in style.

4 Mobile hotspot to share internet data with others

Using your old Android phone as a mobile hotspot is a fantastic way to share your mobile data connection with other devices, especially when you're traveling, in a location with limited Wi-Fi, or need internet access for multiple devices. After all, enabling a hotspot on your main device can eat up the battery in no time.

You can enable a data plan on your old device, turn on the hotspot from the Settings menu, give it a network name, set a strong password, pick a frequency band (2.4GHz or 5GHz), and let other devices connect to it. If you plan to use the hotspot for an extended period, keep a power bank ready.

3 GPS navigation device

Not everyone has a car infotainment system compatible with Android Auto. If you are among those, you can turn your old Android phone into a dedicated GPS navigation device and use it for road trips.

You can download offline maps from Google Maps, use a sturdy car mount for safe and convenient navigation, and position your phone for optimal viewing. Windshield mounts, dashboard mounts, or vent mounts are common options. While you are at it, adjust the navigation app's settings to your preferences. This might include voice guidance volume, route preferences (such as fastest or shortest), and units of measurement.

2 Kid-friendly device

Source: Honey Grove, The Abandoned Planet, Total War: Empire, Abalon

This is a fantastic way to give your old Android phone a new purpose while providing your child with a safe and fun device. Android offers built-in parental controls that allow you to set screen time limits, restrict app usage, monitor activity, and manage app permissions.

You can explore third-party parental control apps like Norton Family for additional features like web filtering and social media monitoring. You can stuff the device with educational apps, fun games, e-books and audiobooks, YouTube Kids. Then, use a durable case with a screen protector and hand it to your little one.

1 Universal remote control

Does your Android phone have a built-in Infrared blaster? It's a small, usually dark, window on the phone that emits IR signals to control your compatible devices. Many old Android phones had this feature, but it's less common in newer models.

You'll find several universal remote apps on the Play Store. You can download them, set them up to control your TV, AC, and other devices, customize the remote layout, and add or remove buttons and themes. IR remotes require a line of sight between the phone's IR blaster and the device you're controlling. Obstructions can block the signal.

From trash to treasure

You don't need to sell or trade your old Android device. From entertainment hubs to handy helpers around the house, your old device can continue to be valuable. By repurposing your old tech, you'll save money and reduce e-waste. If you decide to part ways with your old phone, reset it before you sell, donate, or hand it over to someone.