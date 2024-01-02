Summary Google wants users to provide direct feedback on Bard to improve its performance and meet the needs of its users going into 2024.

Bard has already integrated with Google services like YouTube and Maps, making it more powerful in pulling information from these sources.

Users have requested that Bard be available on more platforms via dedicated apps for Android and iPhones and have suggested a memory feature for more personalized results.

Bard is Google’s answer to the uber-popular ChatGPT from OpenAI and Microsoft Copilot (previously, Bing Chat) based on the company’s recent large language models (LLMs). While Bard has been improving consistently during its short lifespan, thanks to the integration of Gemini Pro LLM and other Google services, it still needs some work to keep up with the competition. And to get there, Google is now seeking direct feedback from users like you to improve Bard going into 2024.

Google really wants Bard to get better at what it does so that it can meet the varied needs of its users. That’s why the company wants you to contribute directly with your suggestions, feature requests, complaints, or anything else. In a Reddit discussion hosted by Chris Gorgolewski, a product manager on Google’s Bard team, you can share what you want Bard to do next. If you have been using Bard for a while and there's something that left you frustrated, this is the time to let Google know. You can head to the Reddit discussion right away and drop your suggestions in the comments section.

As previously said, Bard has gotten vastly better ever since its debut a few months ago. The most notable change has been the integration of several Google services like YouTube, Gmail, and Maps, making the tool more powerful with the kind of information it can pull from these services. Google even announced that Bard integration is coming to Google Assistant, but it will take some time to see the light of day, though we’ve already had a peek at it ahead of its public release.

So far, the user feedback has focused on improving the existing use cases of Bard and making it available on more platforms for better accessibility. For instance, Microsoft already has a solution to create AI images from text using the newest DALL-E 3 engine, something Bard cannot do right now. A few people have asked to make Bard even more powerful with Google’s Gemini Ultra LLM.

Currently, you can access Bard only on the web. Users want it to be available in the form of dedicated apps for both Android and iPhones. Its Google Assistant integration should address this request sooner rather than later. Interestingly, one of the Redditors suggested a memory feature for Bard, allowing the AI bot to have some context about you, your habits, and your preferences to offer more personalized results. Google has already announced something along those lines to improve your Bard experience.

As Google takes the next big leap in the generative AI space and tries to catch up to GPT-4 (which is still ahead of Gemini Pro that powers Bard), you can expect more consumer-centric generative AI tools to take on Microsoft Copilot, which has already taken a lead. Meanwhile, we have our own list of things we want Google to fix using its new AI capabilities.