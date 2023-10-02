Google, the tech titan we all know and regularly use today, was founded by visionaries Larry Page and Sergey Brin. Beginning as a basic yet peculiarly-named search engine running on an even more peculiar server, Google has shot to unprecedented heights and now dominates the internet and our Android devices. But how often do you wonder about the mystery and trivia behind Google's stardom?

It's time to uncover some fascinating yet seemingly insignificant facts about Google. From figuring out the multitude of queries it caters to daily to what fresh Google hires are nicknamed, there's a world of surprising facts to explore. So, let's dive in!

Google was originally called BackRub

Co-founders Page and Brin originally named their search engine BackRub, a nod to its function of analyzing backlinks to rank websites. The name was a playful reference to its analysis method. But realizing the need for a more memorable, pronounceable name that embodied their mission of making the world's information universally accessible, they decided to rename it later to what we all know as Google.

The first Google server was made of Legos

When Google started, Page and Brin couldn't get their hands on actual servers because of the cost. So, they got creative and built their first server from desktop PCs housed in enclosures made of Lego bricks. This colorfully unconventional beginning, reflected in Google's logo, was used to store ten 4GB hard drives. Today, this Lego server setup, symbolizing Google's humble roots and innovation, is displayed at Stanford University's Jen-Hsun Huang Engineering Center.

Google was almost called Googol

During a brainstorming session, Stanford grad student Sean Anderson suggested the name Googol, a term for 1 with 100 zeros. However, when checking its domain availability, he accidentally looked up google.com. Page, liking this version better, registered it as Google's domain on September 15, 1997. We must say, Google is more catchy!

Gmail was launched on April Fool's Day

Google launched Gmail on April Fool's Day in 2004, promising a staggering 1GB of free storage, which seemed like a prank because it was way above what other email services offered at the time. Gmail, however, was no joke; it was a legit, game-changing product. This strategy garnered attention, as people were looking for April Fool's Day jokes, making Gmail the talk of the day. The platform offered generous storage and pioneered features such as search functionality and conversation threading, bringing a new face to email services.

Google Drive files can be up to 5TB

While most cloud services restrict file sizes to around 25MB or 100MB, Google Drive allows a whopping 5TB file upload, making it great for storing large videos or datasets (hello, 8K movies!). You'll need that much storage space available, which means you'll need to pay for more space.

There are over 8.5 billion Google searches per day

Google now processes over 8.5 billion searches daily, which is roughly 99,000 each second, and approximately 2 trillion searches per year worldwide. This reflects a steady rise in usage as internet access has grown. In 2000, there were 18 million daily searches. By 2010, daily searches increased to over 1 billion, and by 2023, reached a staggering 8.5 billion.

Google dominates 90% of the search market share

Google holds about 90% of the global search engine market thanks to its advanced search technology, huge database of web pages, and user-friendly design. Its significant advertising investments also ensure it stays a top choice for users. The next competitor, Microsoft Bing, holds a mere 3% market share, showing a vast gap in market presence and brand recognition.

Google got its start in a garage

In 1998, Google co-founders Page and Brin kickstarted their search engine project from a rented garage in Menlo Park, California, which was owned by Susan Wojcicki, now the CEO of YouTube. This humble two-car garage, currently owned and preserved by Google, has become a popular attraction, symbolizing the company's modest origins and reinforcing the idea that even the greatest success stories can have humble beginnings.

Google now employs over 190,000 people

As of early 2023, Google boasts a global staff of over 175,000 people, spanning full-time workers, temporary workers, interns, and contractors across various roles like engineering, sales, marketing, and customer support. The ever-growing company provides several perks like free meals, on-site gyms, transport aid, and numerous professional growth opportunities.

Google's first Doodle was an unintentional masterpiece

The first Google Doodle popped up in 1998 when Page and Brin went on vacation to the Burning Man Festival. They tweaked the Google logo with a burning man stick figure to indicate their absence, showing a fun way to communicate their out-of-office status. Users loved this simple stick figure doodle tucked behind the second "o" in "Google" so much that Google started making doodles for various holidays and events. In 2000, the company hired Dennis Hwang as a full-time doodler, and he has produced over 5,000 doodles since.

Google rakes in billions each year

Google brings in an annual revenue exceeding $200 billion, predominantly from advertising, with a total of $279.8 billion in 2022. This makes it one of the world's most profitable corporations. Over 80% of Google's earnings stem from its advertising businesses, like Google Ads, showcased on search engine results, YouTube, and Gmail. Other sources include the rapidly expanding cloud computing sector through Google Cloud Platform (GCP), used by businesses for data storage, app running, and product development. Its growth even surpasses Amazon Web Services, the leading cloud platform.

Google's first tweet was in binary code

Google's first tweet was on February 25, 2009, and was a binary code. It read:

01100110 01100101 01100101 01101100 01101001 01101110 01100111 00100000 01101100 01110101 01100011 01101011 01111001 00001010

Translated from binary to English, this tweet says, "I'm feeling lucky." It's a reference to Google's "I'm Feeling Lucky" button, which allows users to skip the search results and go directly to the first result. This tweet served as Google's witty introduction on Twitter, highlighting their tech-savviness, humor, and devotion to innovation.

Google employees have interesting names

Current employees are called Googlers, a term invented by Google's founders, Page and Brin, to reflect the company's innovative atmosphere. When you're new and still figuring out your way around Google, you're a Noogler, a twist on the word newbie. If you've left the company, you've become an Xoogler, derived from ex-Googler. Generally, Googlers are known for their smarts, creativity, team spirit, and passion.

Jennifer Lopez inspired the launch of Google Images

Google Images was born on July 12, 2001, after massive search demand for Jennifer Lopez's green Versace dress she wore at the 2000 Grammy Awards. This high demand for images of JLo's dress sparked Google's idea of image search. Beginning with a database of 250 million pictures, Google Images has skyrocketed to over 10 billion images and become one of the most used search tools worldwide for an abundance of topics.

Google is now much more than just a search engine!

It's impressive how Larry Page and Sergey Brin turned an experiment called BackRub into the global powerhouse we know today. From Lego servers to handling 5TB files and billions of daily searches, Google's journey from a small garage to search engine dominance is a story of perseverance. And let's not forget the impact it has on our daily lives, from Gmail's revolutionary approach to email to the huge visual database that is Google Images to the daily Doodles that put a smile on our faces.