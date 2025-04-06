My search for the ultimate music experience involved testing Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify. I bounced between Apple Music's curated playlists, Amazon Music's vast catalog, and Spotify's social features, yet I always came back to YouTube Music. It wasn't just nostalgia. It was the unique combination of its expansive YouTube library, almost accurate recommendations, addictive sample feature, flawless experience on Android, and seamless podcast integration. Plus, it is bundled with YouTube Premium, a service I love, making it an undeniable winner.

Massive YouTube library

Beyond the standard music selection, YouTube Music's strength lies in its expansive content universe. I'm not only talking about studio albums. YouTube Music streams live shows, concert recordings, and remixes that breathe new life into old favorites and the creativity of independent creators. You won't find that depth and variety elsewhere. Then, there's the videos tab. This neat feature flips and lets me switch from pure audio to full video feed. It's all there, integrated into the listening experience.

Since YouTube Music is neatly integrated with the YouTube ecosystem, it is convenient to access my music across devices. For example, on my smart TV, where I use the YouTube app for countless hours of viewing, my playlists and liked songs are just a click away.

Flawless recommendations

I tried Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify. They all had good stuff, but none really got my taste. Apple Music's curated playlists often felt too broad. Amazon Music's vast library struggled to surface hidden gems that resonate with my listening history. Spotify, despite its algorithmic powers, often felt like it recommended music based on trends rather than my tastes.

Then, there was YouTube Music. What struck me immediately was its ability to deliver astute recommendations that felt genuinely personal. It wasn't only about suggesting popular tracks in genres I liked. It was about understanding the specific artists, albums, and songs from my playlists and liked music. YouTube Music didn't just give me trendy suggestions. It understood my musical DNA, and that made all the difference.

Samples and podcast integration