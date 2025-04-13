Gmail has been my go-to for everything email for years. It's familiar, flawlessly integrated, and frankly, just there. But the growing buzz around privacy-focused alternatives, particularly Proton Mail, intrigued me. With its strong focus on encryption and user control, the Proton ecosystem kept popping up on my radar. I signed up for a Proton account and actively used Proton Mail and Gmail side-by-side for the last four weeks on my desktop and Android phone. Now that the experiment is over, I'm ready to share my experience and give you a real look at how these two email giants stacked up in my day-to-day life.

Proton Mail has native apps on the desktop