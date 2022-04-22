If you are somebody who cares about using the latest software releases as soon as possible, your options were historically rather limited in the Android universe. You could either buy the newest flagship from Samsung, LG, Motorola, HTC, or the usual suspects and hope that they wouldn’t abandon their flagships within the next few months, or you basically had to go with Google’s Nexus and later Pixel phones.

Times have changed. Samsung leads the pack when it comes to Android updates, with new and timely software releases software releases to all of its recent phones, and Google has vowed to support its Pixel 6 and 6 Pro for the next five years—at least with security patches. That’s good news for those of us who want to buy phones used, be it for environmental reasons, budget restraints, or both.

Samsung has stepped up the game for everyone else, even Google

Buying a used Samsung flagship phone today, say, the Galaxy S21, will give you longer term support with official Android updates than what a brand-new Galaxy S10 or S9 would have ever given you (though admittedly, Samsung did provide the S9 with four years of security updates). While many people buying used may not care about software updates, they're still a net benefit. Devices will not become open gates to malware and other attacks, thus keeping owners and potentially also their friends and families safe.

Google Pixel phones are another good bet when it comes to used phones. While Google only vows to give you Android updates for three years, it still does offer five years of security updates on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. With this in mind, we wouldn’t recommend buying a Pixel 5 or 5a if you care about long-term software support, since these devices are capped at three years of both Android and security updates.

Admittedly, there are many other phones that don’t get the same treatment. Many companies are notorious for abandoning their devices much too soon, with the likes of Motorola and (as of late) and OnePlus not doing their best to ensure existing device owners receive timely and bug-free updates. Unfortunately, mid-range and budget phones are often out of the equation too, since many get limited update support.

Repair and care

The new update commitment that many companies are turning to is paired with the rise of self repair options. Apple leads the pack for self repair, announcing it would sell official replacement parts and tools to those who are brave enough to service their devices themselves. But Samsung has quickly followed suit with its own self-repair program just a few months ago.

Here, the mid-range and budget phone issue crops up again. While flagship phones get long-term support, cheaper phones often don’t get the same treatment (disregarding the Pixel a series and parts of the Galaxy A lineup). Even when you buy used, you will have to shell out a little more money to make sure you’re not left behind on reparability, both when it comes to parts as well as instructions.

In fact, even enthusiasts who care about getting the latest releases could start looking into recently released refurbished and used phones. Samsung flagship handsets routinely get timely Android updates these days, just like Pixel phones, so if you care about software more than hardware, a slightly older phone could be a greener alternative to the latest and greatest coming without too many sacrifices.

Things are better, but the Android ecosystem has more work to do

Despite all of these improvements in the Android ecosystem, it’s clear that Apple still takes the crown when it comes to long-term software support. The company routinely provides its phones with more than five years of full system updates, and while some flashier features might be exclusive to the latest lineup, older phones still keep getting their security patches along the way. Only when Samsung, Google, and co. manage to replicate this kind of long-term support will they truly become a competitive alternative on the used phone market.

iPhone SE (2022) review: An easy Android off-ramp

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author