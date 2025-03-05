Like many, I have been searching for the perfect cloud storage solution. I experimented with OneDrive’s deep integration into the Microsoft ecosystem, explored Proton Drive’s privacy features on Android, and tried Dropbox’s productivity add-ons. Each offered compelling advantages, yet after months of testing, I returned to Google Drive. The reasons weren’t revolutionary, but they were fundamentally practical. While no cloud solution is without quirks, Google Drive is the ultimate hub that ticks all the right boxes.

Blazing-fast upload and download speeds

The most immediate and noticeable difference I experienced was the speed of Google Drive. Google Drive consistently outperformed the other services I tested when uploading and downloading files, especially large ones like my 4K video projects.

Whether I upload vacation videos on my Android phone or large documents from the desktop, Google Drive always does the job without breaking a sweat. In contrast, I had to use a VPN network to unlock faster download and upload speeds on OneDrive and Proton Drive, which was frustrating.

Google Drive, on the other hand, just worked. I didn’t have to fiddle with settings or resort to external tools. This consistent, reliable speed played a significant role in my decision to return to Google’s cloud storage solution.

Tight integration with my favorite Android apps

Since I use a Google Pixel 8 as my daily driver, Google Drive closely integrates with some of my favorite apps. For instance, my journaling app, Journey, effortlessly syncs its entries and media across all my devices via Google Drive. Similarly, I use (or rather am forced to use) Google Drive to back up my WhatsApp chat and media files.

This extends beyond WhatsApp and Journey. Let’s not forget the crucial device backups: my phone’s settings, app configurations, and call logs are securely stored in Google Drive. This level of comprehensive integration is unmatched. Overall, even if I switch to another service like OneDrive or Dropbox, I can’t escape Google Drive.

Google Photos remains unmatchable

Whether you use OneDrive, Proton Drive, or Dropbox, they offer a dedicated Photos or Media tab to manage all your memories. While they do a decent job (especially OneDrive with a redesigned Gallery view on new mobile apps), none come close to Google Photos in terms of execution.

Google Photos is more than a place to store images. It’s a powerful, intelligent media management system. Its AI-powered features are remarkable. The ability to search for objects, people, or locations within my photos, even without tagging, is convenient. The search capabilities are impressive. I can search for anything from dogs on the beach to birthday cakes and find relevant images.

No second thoughts when sharing Google Drive files and folders

Being the default app on Android, Google Drive is easily the most popular cloud storage service. That helps a lot when you need to collaborate on files and folders with your team members and friends. You never have to worry about compatibility or whether the recipient has an account. Most people are familiar with Google Drive and have their own accounts.

This wasn’t the case with other cloud providers. When I attempted to share files through OneDrive or Proton Drive, I frequently encountered friction. Many of my team members and friends didn’t use these services. This led to delays and complications. I had to explain how to create an account, navigate the interface, and sometimes troubleshoot technical issues. This added unnecessary steps to what should have been a simple process. The widespread adoption of Google Drive eliminates these hurdles.

The 2TB plan makes sense now

I wasn’t a fan of Google One plans before. After 100GB and 200GB, the paid tier jumps to 2TB storage. It was overkill, and I wanted a cheaper 1TB plan (like OneDrive). However, after I had a little one, my Google Photos feed quickly filled with endless 4K videos documenting his growth. Before I knew it, my Google Drive space was beyond 700GB.

At this pace, I’m sure I will soon touch the 1TB mark. Here is where the $10 a month plan for 2TB space makes sense. The best part is that I can share it with my spouse.

Google Drive gets the basics right

My journey through OneDrive, Proton Drive, and Dropbox led me back to Google Drive, not because it’s objectively superior, but because it aligns most closely with my needs. Still, it’s not perfect. I would love to see a Private Vault (like OneDrive) to store sensitive files and more privacy options when sharing them.

The cloud storage landscape is diverse, and what works perfectly for me might not be the right fit for you. I encourage you to explore the cloud storage scene, experiment with different platforms, and choose the solution that aligns best with your workflow. Meanwhile, check out our dedicated guide if you want to try the best Google Drive alternatives.