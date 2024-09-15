I've often wondered about the origin of the phrase "splitting hairs." As it turns out, the phrase is from the 17th century and means what you'd expect: the hairs are so fine that attempting to split them is futile. I wouldn't say that comparing the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is pointless. Still, any decision between the two will be made on the margins. I found that 95% of daily tasks were handled easily on both devices, with little difference in performance.

However, minor differences are magnified when phones are close in performance and price, and personal preferences tip the scales. If you're wondering how to spend the $1,300 burning a hole in your pocket, the Pixel 9 Pro XL and Galaxy S24 Ultra are among the best options. I've had both by my side for a week. Here's what you need to know.

What I like about the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Improved all around

I can't blame anyone for giving up on Pixels over the last few years. A recent survey showed that Pixel owners were more likely to switch to another brand when buying a new phone. Google tried to scare off customers with shoddy software updates and hardware that didn't meet expectations. I remember my awful Pixel 6 experience, suffering through a lousy fingerprint sensor, a horrible modem, and a half-baked Android 12.

I don't forget, but I can forgive. If you're looking for a reason to give Google another chance, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is that phone. It's as much a mea culpa to disgruntled former owners as a love letter to those loyal enough to stick around. Everything that's supposed to work does work. While Google doesn't get a gold star for that (especially for $1,100), it is a welcome change.

It still catches me off guard when I look at the Pixel 9 Pro XL's display and find a vibrant, readable panel. Google's Super Actua technology works, and I'm relieved that a significant shortcoming of earlier Pixels is a thing of the past. Its fingerprint reader is snappy and accurate, and the face unlock on my Pixel is excellent. Google spent time improving the front-end user experience, and it shows.

I can describe the Pixel 9 Pro XL as snappy, smooth, and responsive, accolades I wouldn't consider giving older generations. The Tensor G4 doesn't have the same raw power as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which drives the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but you don't run into limitations until you tax the chipset. I heard early reports of people having issues recording in 4K, claiming the G4 wasn't up to the task, but I've had a good experience. The video is smooth, and I didn't run into processing issues.

Google works with Samsung to deliver its latest and greatest AI features to Galaxy hardware. While I used Gemini Live more than I thought I would on my Pixel 9 Pro XL, it's also available on my S24 Ultra. AI might not be a significant advantage, but I love how my Pixel pulls my information into the UI. One UI on my Galaxy S24 Ultra will populate my meetings and appointments from Google Calendar, but something about how my Pixel 9 Pro XL integrates them into the UI feels seamless.

It isn't a conversation about a Pixel phone without mentioning the camera. I don't see Google having the same point-and-shoot quality advantage it enjoyed in previous years, as Samsung and others have caught up. If anything, it's more about your preference in post-processing. The Pixel 9 Pro XL gives images a warmer tone than I'm used to from Google photography. It isn't bad, but if you love the harsh, cool colors of Pixel photos, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is an adjustment.

Here are camera samples from the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL:

Google still has an advantage in terms of shutter speed. The Galaxy S24 Ultra mostly corrected Samsung's issue with shutter lag, but there is still some. If you're a parent looking to capture a quick moment with your kids or pets, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is the better choice.

Here are camera samples from the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: